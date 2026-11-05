Oscar Piastri: F1 guidelines “very tricky to enforce” in Mexico GP

Oscar Piastri accepted his Mexico City Grand Prix penalty for colliding with Arvid Lindblad on the basis of the Formula 1 driving standards guidelines - but suggested that those guidelines might need tweaking for corners like the Mexican opening complex.

The Australian hung his McLaren around the outside of Lindblad into Turn 1, with the intent of gaining the inside line for the immediate approach of Turn 2. Both drivers held their lines, which led to Lindblad's rear-left wheel making contact with Piastri's front right; this sprung the Racing Bulls into the air, into the exit wall and out of the race.

Piastri took a 10-second penalty for the contact, which cost him seventh place. He was classified in 13th place, as the field bunched up following the resulting safety car.

He believes that corners with immediate changes of direction make those guidelines difficult to enforce. The FIA's driving standards guidelines state that a driver on the inside must have its front axle level with the mirrors of the car in front to 'earn' racing room at the apex, but an outside line moves mandates that the attacking driver must have their front axle level with that of the defending car.

"I think looking at the guidelines, it's kind of hard to argue against the penalty," Piastri began. "But I think that set of corners in Mexico, that's where the guidelines are very tricky to enforce.

"Every corner's slightly different, every sequence of corners especially, and yeah it kind of feels like when your only option to avoid an incident is to cut the track, you're not left in a great place.

"It's a difficult one for sure. I think Arvid was very robust. I think if you look at the guidelines he had the right to [defend], I think also for myself I had the right to try and make that move stick until the point where I tried to back out which is when we collided."

Speaking about the upcoming Sao Paulo Grand Prix, Piastri simply hoped for a "cleaner" weekend in McLaren's pursuit to reclaim third in the constructors' championship over Red Bull. The team fell behind Red Bull after Austin, and the gap to the Milton Keynes squad has now grown to 17 points.

McLaren has a revised front wing for the Brazilian race, which should feed into the development of its 2027 car as it endeavours to produce a more benign-handling MCL41. Piastri is hoping that the new parts can evoke more balanced handling traits in the current car; both drivers have conceded that the 2026 McLaren needs to be 'manhandled' to reach its ideal limits.

"I don't think I need to do anything spectacular; I think it would just be nice to have a little cleaner weekend, that's for sure," Piastri explained.

"We've obviously got some new bits for the car this weekend, so hopefully that makes life a little bit easier, but there's no need to try and bounce back and do something special.

"It's just trying to work on the things we've continually been working on and trying to make the car behave a little bit nicer if we can, so that's the biggest aim and see where we end up. There's no point trying to force something that's not going to happen, so we'll just take whatever pace we can get."