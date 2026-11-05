Colton Herta backs Mexico IndyCar race following Pato O’Ward promoter callout

As the IndyCar Series prepares to head overseas for its newly announced international showcase in Barcelona, enthusiasm for taking the American open-wheel championship even further abroad is gathering momentum - especially among the drivers themselves.

The prospect of a future IndyCar round in Mexico has long been a hot topic in the paddock, with Arrow McLaren’s Pato O’Ward, a native of Monterrey, front and center as the sport’s most popular driver. Speaking after the Barcelona race confirmation during the F1 round in Mexico, O'Ward renewed his ongoing frustrations with local stakeholders, noting the promotional roadblocks that have stalled a race in his home country. Having previously flagged a lack of genuine hunger and commitment among regional organizers, O'Ward warned that any prospective event in Mexico would require stakeholders who are genuinely passionate about building the sport rather than simply looking for a quick payday.

When asked whether IndyCar could succeed in Mexico despite those promotional hurdles, nine-time IndyCar race winner and current Cadillac F1 test driver Colton Herta voiced resounding support for the idea, highlighting O'Ward's star power and the unique technical demands of the track.

“A thousand percent.” Herta said. “I think it could be just as popular. A big reason for that is Pato and his popularity here. I think the racing would be incredible here. I think it would be very interesting to see what an IndyCar could do around this track. Especially with the curbing and the curb profiles. With the IndyCar you can typically be a lot more aggressive with the curbs than in the Formula 1.”

Herta, 26, speaks from a unique vantage point. Though deeply tied to the American open-wheel scene with seven full-time seasons in IndyCar, the California native has spent the season bridging the gap to Europe – competing in Formula 2 with Hitech alongside his role with Cadillac’s F1 program. Fresh off his fifth FP1 appearance in Mexico City, Herta is slated for his sixth Friday practice outing of the year at Interlagos this weekend to attain the final point necessary for his long-pursued FIA Superlicense to race in F1.

Reflecting further on the broader international trajectory of open-wheel racing and the newly minted Barcelona date, Herta concluded:

“I think it would put on a great show. I think Barcelona is a really cool thing. I think it would be cool if they could follow it up with the race here.”

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