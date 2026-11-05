Signatech exploring options to remain in Hypercar after Alpine/Geely deal falls through

Signatech hasn’t given up hope of contesting the 2027 World Endurance Championship with a rebadged version of the Alpine A424, despite negotiations with Geely collapsing at the 11th hour.

Team principal Philippe Sinault says he is considering all options to safeguard the team’s future, with talks continuing at pace with other manufacturers about taking over Renault’s Hypercar programme.

However, Sinault acknowledged that he and the French manufacturer are racing against time to find a suitable buyer, with the deadline for registration for 2027 WEC set for late November.

“We are still fighting. We have until the end of this month to find a solution. So we still have some options, but it's not an easy situation, because time is running out,” Sinault told Motorsport.com.

“We will let you know if [the outcome] will be positive, but we are pushing really, really hard to continue and then to have a good expectation for next year.”

Renault had been in advanced negotiations with Chinese car major Geely since the summer, and Sinault expected to finalise a deal shortly after the Fuji 6 Hours in September.

However, the talks with the company ended abruptly in the first week of October, plunging the future of its factory partner Signatech into doubt.

But Sinault stressed that Geely was never the only option for his team, saying discussions continue with other brands in the hope of securing a last-minute deal.

“Since the announcement in February about Alpine stopping, we talked with some other [manufacturers]. We continue to talk with some of them,” he said.

“When I say we have some options, it's because we continue to talk with some of them.”

He added: “If one of these options wants to help us to compete in WEC in 2027, we are ready.

“My nature is to be positive each morning. We are a strong team, we are ready. It’s still not 23 November. I'm crossing my fingers.”

Asked how he would use the time between the end of the 2026 WEC season and the registration deadline later this month, Sinault replied: “To spend each second, minute and hour to find a way to continue.”

Pressed further about rating Signatech’s chances of remaining on the grid, he said: “In my mind, 100%” before adding: “It's difficult to say.

“I want to see my face in the mirror on the 23rd of November to say, I have pushed like hell. We have pushed all together like hell and we will find a good solution, and we are happy with that.”

Sinault wouldn’t be drawn on why the Geely deal did not go through, saying: “You have to ask Geely. We were ready. We are ready to continue in hypercars.

“Geely's decision is Geely's decision. It's not my job to comment on this decision. For sure, it was a really good option. But it's like this.”

Backup options

Should Signatech’s efforts to race in Hypercar next year fail to materialise, Sinault said he would target a comeback in Hypercar the following year.

However, that prospect would also present significant challenges, not least when it comes to retaining engineering and driving talent during a year away from the top class.

“If you want to create a team and if you want to keep the team, you need to have some projects - a strong project. It's the only way to keep the team alive and at a high-level of performance,” he said.

“So my job is to find a strong project. So the reason why they [staff] are so committed to us is because they trust that we are able to find a strong project to continue together.”

A move back to LMP2 in 2026, where Signatech enjoyed considerable success in the past, also remains a possibility, but Sinault stressed that “priority is Hypercar”.

He further clarified that Belgian firm Dumarey Group’s purchase of Renault’s engine facility at Viry does not include Signatech’s operations.

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