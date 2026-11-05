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How to watch NASCAR season finale at Homestead: Schedule, start time, entry list, TV
By Nick DeGroot,4 days ago
Homestead-Miami Speedway reclaims its spot as the NASCAR season finale for the first time since 2019, crowning the champion for the Cup, O'Reilly, and Craftsman Truck Series.
In Cup, Kyle Larson just needs to stay out of trouble to become champion, holding a 67-point lead over Christopher Bell and a 70-point lead over Denny Hamlin. However, Layne Riggs is just 20 points behind Kaden Honeycutt in the Truck battle, while the O'Reilly Series will feature a true dogdight with five drivers within 42 points of each other. Justin Allgaier leads the way, with Jesse Love 22 points behind.
NASCAR hasn't raced at Homestead in 1.5 years, but Larson won the most recent Cup race there.
In this story, you can find all the information you need to watch all the action at Homestead, from the full weekend schedule to where to watch, and even the full entry list. You can also CLICK HERE for a complete viewer's guide ahead of Homestead.
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What is the NASCAR at Homestead weekend schedule?
Thursday, November 5
6:30pm EST -- NASCAR Truck Series practice -- NASCAR Channel
Friday, November 6
2:30pm EST -- NASCAR Truck Series qualifying -- FOX SPORTS 2 / FOX ONE
4:00pm EST -- NASCAR O'Reilly Series practice -- ESPN UNLIMITED
5:30pm EST -- NASCAR Cup Series practice -- TRUTV / HBO MAX
7:30pm EST -- NASCAR Truck Series finale -- FOX SPORTS 1 / FOX ONE
Saturday, November 7
1:00pm EST -- NASCAR O'Reilly Series qualifying -- ESPN UNLIMITED
2:30pm EST -- NASCAR Cup Series qualifying -- TRUTV / HBO MAX
5:00pm EST -- NASCAR O'Reilly Series finale -- THE CW / ESPN UNLIMITED
Sunday, November 8
2:00pm EST -- NASCAR Cup finale pre-race show -- NBC
3:00pm EST -- NASCAR Cup Series finale at Homestead -- NBC
How can I watch the NASCAR Cup Series race at Homestead?
- Date: Sunday, November 8
- Green flag: 3:13pm EST
- Laps: 267 laps
- Stages: 80 / 85 / 102
- Sets of tires: 9 sets
- TV channel: NBC | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options
- Live stream: NBC
- Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Complete entry list for Homestead NASCAR Cup race
There will be a full field of 40 entries for the NASCAR Cup Series finale. Among the open entries, J.J. Yeley will make his 400th career NASCAR Cup start in the No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet, while Casey Mears finally hits career start 500 in the No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet. Chad Finchum is back in the No. 66 'Garage 66' Ford, and Corey Heim returns to drive the No. 67 23XI Racing entry.
|No.
|Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|1
|Ross Chastain
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|2
|Austin Cindric
|Team Penske
|Ford
|3
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|4
|Noah Gragson
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|5
|Kyle Larson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|7
|Daniel Suarez
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|9
|Chase Elliott
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|10
|Ty Dillon
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|Ford
|16
|AJ Allmendinger
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|17
|Chris Buescher
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|19
|Chase Briscoe
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|20
|Christopher Bell
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|21
|Josh Berry
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|22
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|Ford
|23
|Bubba Wallace
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|24
|William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|33
|Austin Hill
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|34
|Todd Gilliland
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|35
|Riley Herbst
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|38
|Zane Smith
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|41
|Cole Custer
|Haas Factory Team
|Chevrolet
|42
|John Hunter Nemechek
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|43
|Erik Jones
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|44
|JJ Yeley
|NY Racing Team
|Chevrolet
|45
|Tyler Reddick
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|47
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|Hyak Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|48
|Alex Bowman
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|51
|Cody Ware
|Rick Ware Racing
|Chevrolet
|54
|Ty Gibbs
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|60
|Ryan Preece
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|62
|Casey Mears
|Beard Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|66
|Chad Finchum
|Garage 66
|Ford
|67
|Corey Heim
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|71
|Michael McDowell
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|77
|Justin Haley
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|88
|Connor Zilisch
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|97
|Shane van Gisbergen
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
Open entries italicized