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NASCAR

How to watch NASCAR season finale at Homestead: Schedule, start time, entry list, TV

By Nick DeGroot,

4 days ago

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Homestead-Miami Speedway reclaims its spot as the NASCAR season finale for the first time since 2019, crowning the champion for the Cup, O'Reilly, and Craftsman Truck Series.

In Cup, Kyle Larson just needs to stay out of trouble to become champion, holding a 67-point lead over Christopher Bell and a 70-point lead over Denny Hamlin. However, Layne Riggs is just 20 points behind Kaden Honeycutt in the Truck battle, while the O'Reilly Series will feature a true dogdight with five drivers within 42 points of each other. Justin Allgaier leads the way, with Jesse Love 22 points behind.

NASCAR hasn't raced at Homestead in 1.5 years, but Larson won the most recent Cup race there.

In this story, you can find all the information you need to watch all the action at Homestead, from the full weekend schedule to where to watch, and even the full entry list. You can also CLICK HERE for a complete viewer's guide ahead of Homestead.

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What is the NASCAR at Homestead weekend schedule?

Thursday, November 5

6:30pm EST -- NASCAR Truck Series practice -- NASCAR Channel

Friday, November 6

2:30pm EST -- NASCAR Truck Series qualifying -- FOX SPORTS 2 / FOX ONE

4:00pm EST -- NASCAR O'Reilly Series practice -- ESPN UNLIMITED

5:30pm EST -- NASCAR Cup Series practice -- TRUTV / HBO MAX

7:30pm EST -- NASCAR Truck Series finale -- FOX SPORTS 1 / FOX ONE

Saturday, November 7

1:00pm EST -- NASCAR O'Reilly Series qualifying -- ESPN UNLIMITED

2:30pm EST -- NASCAR Cup Series qualifying -- TRUTV / HBO MAX

5:00pm EST -- NASCAR O'Reilly Series finale -- THE CW / ESPN UNLIMITED

Sunday, November 8

2:00pm EST  -- NASCAR Cup finale pre-race show -- NBC

3:00pm EST -- NASCAR Cup Series finale at Homestead -- NBC

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How can I watch the NASCAR Cup Series race at Homestead?

  • Date: Sunday, November 8
  • Green flag: 3:13pm EST
  • Laps: 267 laps
  • Stages: 80 / 85 / 102
  • Sets of tires: 9 sets
  • TV channel: NBC | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options
  • Live stream: NBC
  • Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Complete entry list for Homestead NASCAR Cup race

There will be a full field of 40 entries for the NASCAR Cup Series finale. Among the open entries, J.J. Yeley will make his 400th career NASCAR Cup start in the No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet, while Casey Mears finally hits career start 500 in the No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet. Chad Finchum is back in the No. 66 'Garage 66' Ford, and Corey Heim returns to drive the No. 67 23XI Racing entry.

No.DriverTeamManufacturer
1Ross ChastainTrackhouse RacingChevrolet
2Austin CindricTeam PenskeFord
3Austin DillonRichard Childress RacingChevrolet
4Noah GragsonFront Row MotorsportsFord
5Kyle LarsonHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
6Brad KeselowskiRFK RacingFord
7Daniel SuarezSpire MotorsportsChevrolet
9Chase ElliottHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
10Ty DillonKaulig RacingChevrolet
11Denny HamlinJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
12Ryan BlaneyTeam PenskeFord
16AJ AllmendingerKaulig RacingChevrolet
17Chris BuescherRFK RacingFord
19Chase BriscoeJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
20Christopher BellJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
21Josh BerryWood Brothers RacingFord
22Joey LoganoTeam PenskeFord
23Bubba Wallace23XI RacingToyota
24William ByronHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
33Austin HillRichard Childress RacingChevrolet
34Todd GillilandFront Row MotorsportsFord
35Riley Herbst23XI RacingToyota
38Zane SmithFront Row MotorsportsFord
41Cole CusterHaas Factory TeamChevrolet
42John Hunter NemechekLegacy Motor ClubToyota
43Erik JonesLegacy Motor ClubToyota
44JJ YeleyNY Racing TeamChevrolet
45Tyler Reddick23XI RacingToyota
47Ricky Stenhouse Jr.Hyak MotorsportsChevrolet
48Alex BowmanHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
51Cody WareRick Ware RacingChevrolet
54Ty GibbsJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
60Ryan PreeceRFK RacingFord
62Casey MearsBeard MotorsportsChevrolet
66Chad FinchumGarage 66Ford
67Corey Heim23XI RacingToyota
71Michael McDowellSpire MotorsportsChevrolet
77Justin HaleySpire MotorsportsChevrolet
88Connor ZilischTrackhouse RacingChevrolet
97Shane van GisbergenTrackhouse RacingChevrolet

Open entries italicized

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