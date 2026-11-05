How to watch NASCAR season finale at Homestead: Schedule, start time, entry list, TV

Homestead-Miami Speedway reclaims its spot as the NASCAR season finale for the first time since 2019, crowning the champion for the Cup, O'Reilly, and Craftsman Truck Series.

In Cup, Kyle Larson just needs to stay out of trouble to become champion, holding a 67-point lead over Christopher Bell and a 70-point lead over Denny Hamlin. However, Layne Riggs is just 20 points behind Kaden Honeycutt in the Truck battle, while the O'Reilly Series will feature a true dogdight with five drivers within 42 points of each other. Justin Allgaier leads the way, with Jesse Love 22 points behind.

NASCAR hasn't raced at Homestead in 1.5 years, but Larson won the most recent Cup race there.

In this story, you can find all the information you need to watch all the action at Homestead, from the full weekend schedule to where to watch, and even the full entry list. You can also CLICK HERE for a complete viewer's guide ahead of Homestead.

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What is the NASCAR at Homestead weekend schedule?

Thursday, November 5

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6:30pm EST -- NASCAR Truck Series practice -- NASCAR Channel

Friday, November 6

2:30pm EST -- NASCAR Truck Series qualifying -- FOX SPORTS 2 / FOX ONE

4:00pm EST -- NASCAR O'Reilly Series practice -- ESPN UNLIMITED

5:30pm EST -- NASCAR Cup Series practice -- TRUTV / HBO MAX

7:30pm EST -- NASCAR Truck Series finale -- FOX SPORTS 1 / FOX ONE

Saturday, November 7

1:00pm EST -- NASCAR O'Reilly Series qualifying -- ESPN UNLIMITED

2:30pm EST -- NASCAR Cup Series qualifying -- TRUTV / HBO MAX

5:00pm EST -- NASCAR O'Reilly Series finale -- THE CW / ESPN UNLIMITED

Sunday, November 8

2:00pm EST -- NASCAR Cup finale pre-race show -- NBC

3:00pm EST -- NASCAR Cup Series finale at Homestead -- NBC

How can I watch the NASCAR Cup Series race at Homestead?

Date: Sunday, November 8

Sunday, November 8 Green flag: 3:13pm EST

3:13pm EST Laps: 267 laps

267 laps Stages: 80 / 85 / 102

80 / 85 / 102 Sets of tires: 9 sets

9 sets TV channel: NBC | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options

NBC | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options Live stream: NBC

NBC Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Complete entry list for Homestead NASCAR Cup race

There will be a full field of 40 entries for the NASCAR Cup Series finale. Among the open entries, J.J. Yeley will make his 400th career NASCAR Cup start in the No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet, while Casey Mears finally hits career start 500 in the No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet. Chad Finchum is back in the No. 66 'Garage 66' Ford, and Corey Heim returns to drive the No. 67 23XI Racing entry.

Open entries italicized