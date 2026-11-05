Ferrari confirms Charles Leclerc's Brazilian GP schedule after birth of first child

Ferrari has confirmed that Charles Leclerc will miss Thursday's media day ahead of the Brazilian Grand Prix following the birth of his first child.

The Monegasque driver and his wife, Alexandra, announced earlier this week that they had welcomed their daughter, Bianca, and Ferrari has now explained what this means for his race weekend in São Paulo.

Drivers' Thursday media commitments are normally mandatory, but an absence like this would be treated as an approved exemption rather than a breach of the regulations.

"Charles has been exempt of attending media activities today in São Paulo, following the birth of his daughter," the team posted on social media.

The Maranello outfit added that Leclerc will arrive at the track in time to take part in the remainder of the race weekend. "He will resume regular track activities from tomorrow morning," Ferrari added.

Leclerc is already due to be replaced by Dino Beganovic in the first practice session as part of the mandatory rookie outings, so Leclerc's first on-track session this weekend will be FP2.

This will be Beganovic's third FP1 session of the 2026 Formula 1 season. The team had initially planned to run Rafael Camara for the practice session. But plans for his practice debut changed when Haas announced he would replace Esteban Ocon for the remainder of the season.

There are just four rounds remaining in the 2026 season. While Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli claimed his maiden championship title at the Mexican Grand Prix, the fight for second in the standings continues. Leclerc currently sits fifth in the championship, but only 16 points separate the 29-year-old and Red Bull's Max Verstappen in second.

The Brazilian Grand Prix will take place at Interlagos on Sunday 8 November at 2pm local time (5pm UK time).