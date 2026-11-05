Kimi Antonelli became Formula 1 world champion in 2026 at 20 years and 68 days old, breaking Sebastian Vettel's previous age record by more than three years. But does that make Antonelli the youngest Formula 1 world champion of all time? So far yes, but there is room for someone to come and usurp the Italian.

But how young can a Formula 1 world champion actually be, and what are the chances of Antonelli losing his age record to an even younger driver?

Part of the answer can be found in Appendix L of the FIA's International Sporting Code. Section 13.1 ("Qualifications for the full Super Licence"), Article 13.1.2, states: "The driver must be at least 18 years old at the start of the event of his first F1 competition."

Driving in Formula 1 at 17: Theoretically possible

However, that does not mean only drivers aged 18 or over are allowed to compete in Formula 1. Article 13.1.2 also includes an exception, introduced in 2024, which reads:

"At the sole discretion of the FIA, a driver judged to have recently and consistently demonstrated outstanding ability and maturity in single-seater formula car competition may be granted a Super Licence at the age of 17 years old."

In theory, then, a 17-year-old could become Formula 1 world champion and beat Antonelli's age record by more than two years – provided they managed to win the title in their very first F1 season.

Under-18s in Formula 1

There has already been a 17-year-old Formula 1 driver: Max Verstappen was just 17 years and 166 days old when he made his debut in Australia in 2015, making him the youngest driver in Formula 1 history.

Verstappen had already completed his first Formula 1 test runs in 2014 at the age of 16. Later that year, shortly after his 17th birthday, he made his first appearance at a Formula 1 race weekend as a Friday practice driver.

But Verstappen's remarkably early F1 debut had consequences: The FIA tightened its Super Licence requirements and raised the minimum age to 18 from 2016. Young drivers were also required to have competed in single-seater championships for at least two years and accumulated 40 Super Licence points - Verstappen would not have met those criteria.

Following the introduction of the age exemption, Antonelli (2024) and Arvid Lindblad (2025) both received their Super Licences at the age of 17. However, both were over 18 by the time they made their Grand Prix debuts – as was Lance Stroll, who debuted in 2017 at the age of 18 years and 148 days, making him the second-youngest Formula 1 driver after Verstappen.

In theory, Antonelli's age record could therefore be broken one day. But to achieve that, a driver would probably have to become world champion in their first or second season. How likely is that?

Winning the world championship as a rookie: Has it ever happened?

F1 history records only one driver who won the title in his very first world championship season – and that was a special case: Giuseppe Farina won the inaugural world drivers' championship in 1950.

Since then, the earliest any driver has won the title has been in their second world championship season. This has happened just four times: Juan Manuel Fangio (1951), Jacques Villeneuve (1997), Lewis Hamilton (2008) and Antonelli (2026).

Three of those four drivers had already come remarkably close in their rookie seasons: Fangio lost the 1950 championship to his Alfa Romeo team-mate Farina by just three points; Villeneuve lost the 1996 title to his Williams team-mate Damon Hill at the final Grand Prix and Hamilton finished runner-up in 2007, just one point behind Kimi Raikkonen.

Not impossible for Antonelli record to be broken

Read Also:

These examples show that it is not impossible. But the circumstances have to be right – above all, a competitive car, as Fangio (Alfa Romeo), Villeneuve (Williams), Hamilton (McLaren) and Antonelli (Mercedes) all had at their disposal. Very few young drivers, however, enter Formula 1 with a frontrunning team straight away, as Antonelli did with Mercedes.

It would therefore take an exceptional set of circumstances for a driver under 20 to become F1 world champion. But such a scenario could certainly happen.