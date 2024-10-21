Carbon-Clad 1967 Ford Mustang Restomod

A millionaire's dream machine.

This 1967 Ford Mustang restomod, crafted by Classics Restorations, is the epitome of luxury, power, and modern craftsmanship. Powered by a Ford Racing 427ci V8 and boasting a fully custom carbon fiber body by SpeedKore, this Mustang merges classic American muscle with cutting-edge technology.

Under the hood, the 7.0-liter V8 paired with a Tremec five-speed manual transmission delivers raw power, with BBK headers and Holley fuel injection enhancing performance. With just 673 miles driven since the restoration, this Mustang is practically brand new. Adjustable coilovers, upgraded sway bars, and Wilwood brakes ensure that this beast handles as well as it accelerates.

The lightweight carbon fiber body, painted in a stunning Pepper Gray with exposed carbon stripes, makes this Mustang a head-turner. Complementing the design are 18x8-inch front and 18x11-inch rear wheels wrapped in performance tires. The upgrades don’t stop at performance—inside, the Mustang features SCAT Rally Series seats, a five-point harness, modern air conditioning, and an Alpine sound system with Bluetooth.

This masterpiece is up for grabs on Bring a Trailer, offering collectors the chance to own the ultimate restomod that combines timeless style with modern performance and luxury.