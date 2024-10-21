Open in App
    • Motorious

    1967 Plymouth 'Hellvedere' Hellcat Restomod

    By Johnny Puckett,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28Z3f0_0wFrcmoX00

    The 1967 Plymouth "Hellvedere" combines classic muscle car styling with the modern power of a 707-hp Hellcat engine for a thrilling restomod.

    In the world of restomods, blending vintage style with modern power is always an enticing proposition. Enter the 1967 Plymouth "Hellvedere," a stunning creation that fuses golden-era muscle car aesthetics with the heart of a modern supercharged Hellcat engine. Powered by Chrysler’s 6.2-liter Hellcat V8, this restomod packs 707 horsepower under the hood, giving it a new lease on life while paying homage to its Mopar roots.

    Introduced by Chrysler as a crate engine in 2017, the Hellcat engine has become a favorite among classic car restorers, finding its way into various Dodge and Plymouth models. While popular conversions often feature cars like the Dodge Charger or Challenger, the Plymouth Belvedere is a rarer candidate. The Hellvedere is one such unique build, turning heads with its combination of old-school charm and modern muscle.

    This particular 1967 Belvedere II stands out with a striking custom red paint job and modern enhancements that give it a unique edge. Equipped with a prominent hood scoop reminiscent of the era's Super Stock race cars, it’s a functional touch designed to accommodate the massive Hellcat engine. The aggressive stance is further enhanced by modern wheels wrapped in low-profile tires, significantly wider than the stock Belvedere setup, ensuring that all 707 horsepower is delivered to the pavement with precision.

    The interior of the Hellvedere also embraces the modern-meets-vintage theme. While much of the cabin retains its stock appearance, key upgrades include modern bucket seats, a wide center console, and a sportier steering wheel. The Alcantara and leather upholstery bring contemporary luxury to this classic, making the cabin a blend of both performance and comfort.

    Under the hood, the Hellcat engine fits perfectly, maintaining its stock 707-horsepower output. This is a massive leap over the original 1967 Belvedere, which topped out at 425 horsepower with the legendary 426 HEMI V8. Although the stock V8 was already a beast in its day, the Hellcat takes this muscle car to a whole new level of performance.

    With its dynamic styling and incredible power, the Hellvedere is a testament to the art of the restomod. The combination of its bold looks, modern performance, and attention to detail make it a true showstopper. This Hellcat-powered Belvedere isn't just a tribute to the past—it’s a reminder of what happens when old-school cool meets new-school power.

    69smitty
    1d ago
    That would be fun
    Frank
    1d ago
    The 1966 was better looking 👀
