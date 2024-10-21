Open in App
    • Motorious

    MINI Unveils All-New John Cooper Works Electric with 255 HP

    By John Macura,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pMMI0_0wFrciHd00

    With upgraded performance, including faster acceleration and enhanced design features.

    MINI has just unveiled the all-new John Cooper Works (JCW) Electric, offering a significant performance boost over the standard Cooper Electric. Unlike the visually enhanced but performance-limited JCW trim level introduced earlier this year, the latest JCW variant packs a punch with a more powerful electric motor.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3reaoX_0wFrciHd00

    The new JCW Electric features an impressive 255 horsepower (190 kW) and 350 Nm (258 lb-ft) of torque, a step up from the Cooper SE’s 215 hp and 330 Nm (243 lb-ft). This added power allows the JCW to accelerate from 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in just 5.9 seconds, making it 0.8 seconds faster than the Cooper SE. Additionally, the top speed has increased to 124 mph (200 km/h), compared to the Cooper SE's 105 mph (170 km/h).

    Despite the enhanced performance, the JCW Electric doesn’t have a larger battery than its sibling. It retains the 54.2 kWh lithium-ion pack, which results in a slightly reduced range of 231 miles (371 kilometers), down from the Cooper SE’s 250 miles (402 kilometers) in the WLTP cycle. However, the JCW offers an exciting electric boost feature, adding a temporary 27 hp (20 kW) for quicker acceleration when needed, activated via a paddle on the steering wheel.

    Other performance enhancements include chunkier brakes and upgraded tires for improved grip, making the JCW Electric a more capable performer on the road. The model also features signature JCW design elements, including red accents, JCW logos, and exclusive 18-inch aero wheels. Inside, the cabin mirrors the standard model, but with added ambient lighting for the panoramic roof, exclusive to this performance trim.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08K44I_0wFrciHd00

    MINI showcased the JCW Electric at the 2024 Paris Motor Show, alongside its crossover sibling, the John Cooper Works Aceman. Although neither model is set for release in the U.S. yet, MINI plans to start production of both in Oxford, UK, in 2026. For now, they will be manufactured in China through a joint venture between BMW Group and Great Wall Motor.

