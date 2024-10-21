Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Motorious

    Ford Performance Launches Junior Program

    By Johnny Puckett,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FpxjW_0wFrcWdn00

    They want to discover new Mustang racing talent.

    Ford Performance has announced an exciting new initiative set to debut in 2025—the Ford Performance Junior Team, aimed at discovering and developing the next generation of Mustang racing talent. This program will provide aspiring drivers with the tools and mentoring they need to achieve success in sports car racing, potentially leading them to the highest levels of competition.

    The Ford Performance Junior Team will evaluate drivers from series such as the Mustang Challenge, Mustang Cup, and GT4 series, selecting a handful of promising racers to join the program each year. The selection criteria will be based on performance, racing stats, and feedback from sanctioning bodies. By providing hands-on mentoring from factory Mustang GT3 drivers and coaching on physical, mental, and sponsorship skills, Ford Performance is committed to shaping these drivers into future champions.

    Robert Noaker, the 2024 Mustang Challenge Dark Horse Class Champion, is the first driver selected for the program. He will be joined by others in the inaugural class, which will be officially announced in January 2025. The ultimate goal of the program is to prepare drivers to potentially earn a seat in Ford’s prestigious Mustang GT3 Factory Program.

    "We’re excited to share our expertise with these young racers and help them reach their full potential," said Kevin Groot, Ford Performance Motorsports Sports Car Program Manager.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    2021 Ford GT with Only 16 Miles – A Rare Supercar At GAA Classic Car Auction
    Motorious2 days ago
    1928 Chrysler Imperial Series 80 with Royal Provenance Up for At GAA Classic Car Auction
    Motorious9 days ago
    Win a 2025 Corvette ZR1 Coupe with ZTK Performance Package in Sebring Orange
    Motorious13 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    Iconic F1 and Motorsport Memorabilia Available Online at Auction until 27 October
    Motorious1 day ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato4 hours ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Blown Twin-Turbo TRX Takes on a Humvee
    Motorious8 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza12 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune6 days ago
    10 Haunted Cars and Cursed Roads That Will Keep You Awake at Night
    Motorious8 days ago
    The Tragic Life and Murder-Suicide of Actor Gig Young: Decades After the Horror
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Six things you should know about Spanish Moss
    Explore Beaufort SC23 days ago
    Father-Son Duo Restore a 1965 Buick Riviera, Passing Down a Family Legacy
    Motorious14 days ago
    Elon Musk says people should worry less about the cost of having children and 'start immediately'
    Business Insider2 days ago
    Dodge Shows New 2025 Durango SRT Hellcat Brass Monkey
    Motorious1 day ago
    Coolest Trucks For Sale On Motorious
    Motorious6 days ago
    Hunger grows among active duty military
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    Car Flipper Buys Crashed Charger With Plans To Fix It
    Motorious1 day ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Hollywood needs a movie about the life of South Carolina's Robert Smalls
    Explore Beaufort SC1 day ago
    Enter to Win Two Legendary Big-Block Chevy Muscle Cars
    Motorious8 days ago
    The Enigmatic Ford Model T Graveyard
    Motorious8 days ago
    Meredith MacRae Was "Unhappy" When Her 'Bobbie Jo' Role Was Diminished on TV's 'Petticoat Junction'
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker10 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz21 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy