Ford Performance Launches Junior Program

They want to discover new Mustang racing talent.

Ford Performance has announced an exciting new initiative set to debut in 2025—the Ford Performance Junior Team, aimed at discovering and developing the next generation of Mustang racing talent. This program will provide aspiring drivers with the tools and mentoring they need to achieve success in sports car racing, potentially leading them to the highest levels of competition.

The Ford Performance Junior Team will evaluate drivers from series such as the Mustang Challenge, Mustang Cup, and GT4 series, selecting a handful of promising racers to join the program each year. The selection criteria will be based on performance, racing stats, and feedback from sanctioning bodies. By providing hands-on mentoring from factory Mustang GT3 drivers and coaching on physical, mental, and sponsorship skills, Ford Performance is committed to shaping these drivers into future champions.

Robert Noaker, the 2024 Mustang Challenge Dark Horse Class Champion, is the first driver selected for the program. He will be joined by others in the inaugural class, which will be officially announced in January 2025. The ultimate goal of the program is to prepare drivers to potentially earn a seat in Ford’s prestigious Mustang GT3 Factory Program.

"We’re excited to share our expertise with these young racers and help them reach their full potential," said Kevin Groot, Ford Performance Motorsports Sports Car Program Manager.