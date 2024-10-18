Open in App
    • Motorious

    Win Two High-Performance Corvettes in the Road and Track Dream Giveaway!

    By Motorious,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n25aw_0wC7RFVH00

    Win a 655-hp Corvette E-Ray convertible and a 720-hp Lingenfelter Z06.

    Get ready for the ultimate Corvette experience in the latest Road and Track Dream Giveaway! You have a chance to win not just one, but two power-packed Corvettes—each representing the best in road and track performance. Enter now for your shot at a brand-new 2024 Corvette E-Ray convertible and a 720-horsepower Lingenfelter Corvette Z06.

    Grand Prize #1: 655-Horsepower 2024 Corvette E-Ray Convertible

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30iCeY_0wC7RFVH00

    The "road" part of this thrilling prize package is a brand-new 2024 Corvette E-Ray convertible, equipped with 655 horsepower and all the bells and whistles. This is the first-ever all-wheel-drive Corvette, with a V-8 engine powering the rear wheels and a dedicated motor driving the front wheels. It's not just quicker than the Corvette Stingray—it’s faster than the 2024 Z06 in both 0-60 mph and quarter-mile times. The E-Ray also boasts all-weather capability, making it the first Corvette ready for any road condition.

    V-8 enthusiasts can rest easy knowing the E-Ray still fills up at the gas pump—no electric charging required. With power, speed, and excitement at every turn, this Corvette E-Ray is ready to hit the road.

    Grand Prize #2: 720-Horsepower C7 Lingenfelter Stage 1 Corvette Z06

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lWaRb_0wC7RFVH00

    The "track" part of this prize package is a collector-quality C7 Corvette Z06 transformed by Lingenfelter Performance into a 720-horsepower beast. This ultra-low mileage Z06 has been upgraded with the Lingenfelter Stage 1 package, boosting its horsepower from 650 to 720, along with a performance thermostat, cold air intake, high-flowing dual exhaust, and custom carbon-fiber accents. This front-engine powerhouse is the epitome of classic Corvette performance.

    Supporting veterans’ charities with your entry makes this giveaway even more rewarding. Don’t miss your chance to win these two incredible Corvettes—enter now and imagine the thrill of having both in your garage!

