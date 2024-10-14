Open in App
    Rare 1969 Porsche 911S Soft-Window Targa From Farland Cars: A True Collector’s Dream

    By Johnny Puckett,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jWi0n_0w6BYWaH00

    Own a rare 1969 Porsche 911S Soft-Window Targa, one of fewer than 15 produced, restored to perfection in Germany.

    An incredibly rare 1969 Porsche 911S Soft-Window Targa has surfaced on the market, offering Porsche enthusiasts a chance to own one of the most exclusive vintage 911 models ever built. Estimated to be one of fewer than 15 examples of its kind, this car represents a unique piece of Porsche’s road car history. Originally built for the German home market, this Euro-spec example is one of the last soft-window Targas produced, featuring the highly sought-after fuel-injected 2.0-liter ‘S’ engine paired with the first-year long wheelbase chassis.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L9sjw_0w6BYWaH00

    Several years ago, this Targa underwent a bare-metal restoration by PSAutomobile in Germany, a highly respected name among vintage 911 specialists. The restoration process meticulously addressed the car's engine, transaxle, chassis, brakes, steering, and electrical systems. The attention to detail ensured that the vehicle retained its original colors, and the matching engine number was verified by the car’s Kardex, confirming its authenticity and specifications. The comprehensive overhaul left the vehicle in pristine condition, ready for both display and spirited drives.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=362cDj_0w6BYWaH00

    As a Euro-spec model, this Porsche features metric instrumentation, and much of its documentation is in German. The car’s light construction, coupled with its race-inspired 2.0-liter overhead cam (OHC) engine, makes it an exhilarating drive. Having resided in a private Austrian collection for years, the vehicle arrived in the U.S. in early 2023 and is now titled and licensed in Montana.

    Despite its limited mileage since the restoration, the car recently completed a 1,200-mile drive from Colorado to Southern California without issue—testament to the quality and reliability of the German restoration work that prioritizes drivability. Following this journey, the vehicle underwent a full service at Denver’s most experienced vintage-911 shop, including a tune-up, cam timing, and valve adjustment, ensuring it’s in top condition for its next owner.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00DNUn_0w6BYWaH00

    This soft-window Targa is believed to be the only one of its kind in the U.S., making it an incredibly rare find for Porsche collectors. The current Sports Car Market price guide values such models at up to $440,000, yet the car is being offered well below this figure for a prompt sale. It represents an opportunity for an enthusiast to acquire a truly iconic and rare Porsche at an attractive price.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GrGBN_0w6BYWaH00

    For those interested, a personal visit is encouraged to fully experience the vehicle and verify its authenticity. The seller offers transparency and believes that nothing is as convincing as seeing, touching, and driving the car yourself. If you are unable to visit in person, the seller welcomes a knowledgeable agent on your behalf to conduct the inspection. The car is sold AS-IS, in accordance with FTC guidelines, and the seller emphasizes the importance of due diligence before finalizing any purchase.

    This 1969 Porsche 911S Soft-Window Targa is not just a car—it’s a rare icon that celebrates the rich heritage of Porsche’s early road cars. Don’t miss the chance to own a piece of automotive history.

