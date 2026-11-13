a sneak peak at harley davidsons 2027 model announcement

The return of the Road King, a new ST family, and more





Harley-Davidson opened its 2027 model year launch season last week with the reveal of the Sprint 440. Additional model announcements are expected in the weeks ahead, but thanks to homologation data from various markets, and a few prematurely published dealer listings, we’ve got a good idea of what to expect.





Thanks to certification data from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the California Air Resources Board, plus homologation data from foreign markets, we can confirm that most of Harley-Davidson’s 2026 lineup is returning for 2027, with little change except for new color options. This should come as no surprise, as Harley-Davidson has updated its Softail, Touring, and Trike families all fairly recently.

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The Revolution Max platform (which includes the Nightster, Nightster S, Sportster S, and the various Pan America models) is now the last to receive any significant updates, but the current focus is on moving production of these models back to the United States from Thailand ahead of the 2028 model year. Harley-Davidson has also already announced a Police Pan America for 2027, showing no mechanical changes from the regular Pan America Special except for additions preparing it for law enforcement use. It will be joined by the returning Police Road Glide.









We previously reported that Harley-Davidson briefly published landing pages on its official website for a new 2027 Road King ST, Road Glide ST, and Street Glide ST, all three of which would be new additions to the lineup. We can now confirm all three have been homologated in the Netherlands. The Road King ST is a brand new model, while the Road Glide ST and Street Glide ST were offered as CVO models in 2026.













We can confirm that the three non-CVO ST models will be sharing a new version of Harley-Davidson’s Milwaukee-Eight 117 engine, with a peak output certified at 115 hp at 5,020 rpm. That’s lower than the CVO Road Glide ST and CVO Street Glide ST’s Milwaukee-Eight 121 High Output engine, which has a claimed peak of 127 hp at 4,900 rpm, but still higher than any current model using the 117ci engine.





CARB and the EPA have not certified this new ST engine yet, but the California board did release an executive order confirming a non-ST Road King model is coming for 2027, sharing the M-8 117 engine with the Road Glide and Street Glide. Harley-Davidson claims a peak output of 105 hp at 4,600 rpm.









The other new addition is a CVO Road Glide, returning to the lineup for 2027 and replacing the CVO Street Glide which was offered in 2026. Harley-Davidson offered both CVO models in 2025, but it appears the plan is to alternate between the two each year. We thought Harley-Davidson might do the same with a CVO Street Glide Limited and CVO Road Glide Limited, but both CARB and the Dutch homologation data confirm this is not the case, with the CVO Street Glide Limited returning for 2027 and no CVO Road Glide Limited in sight.









The executive order for the Softail family confirms the Deadwood and Super Glide — mid-year additions introduced in 2026 just for the U.S. market — are both returning for 2027. More importantly for those outside the States, the two models have been homologated in Australia, indicating they will both be made available internationally.





We can also report that some 2027 models have already been delivered to dealerships, with some retailers prematurely publishing inventory listings. Most of these have been removed but a few are still live as of this writing, including some with images, including this 2027 Street Glide Limited shown below. We’ve blurred out the background because we don’t want these dealerships to get into trouble with Harley-Davidson (though that may end up happening after we publish this).





This Street Glide Limited is in a new color option described as “Oxblood Metallic” with pinstripes, a color we’ve also seen listed for a 2027 Heritage Classic and Fat Boy, which leads us to believe it will be offered across most of the lineup.





Other new colors we’ve confirmed include a Road Glide Limited in Acid Wash Blue, a Road Glide in Sunlit Steel/Black, a Nightster Special in Raceway Blue, and a CVO Road Glide ST in Hellfire.





What we have yet to see any sign of yet, however, is the returning Sportster 883. That should come as no surprise, as Harley-Davidson has already confirmed it won’t be launching until sometime in 2027. We expect more information to come to light closer to that launch.





As for the bulk of Harley-Davidson’s 2027 lineup, dealers are already promoting launch events for November 24, which is likely when the models are officially announced. We expect this announcement to include the following models:









2027 Harley-Davidson Models Expected To be Announced Nov. 24 Touring Models Softail Models Trike Models RevMax CVO ST Street Glide Heritage Classic Street Glide 3 Limited Pan America 1250 ST CVO Street Glide Limited Street Glide ST Street Glide Limited Fat Boy Road Glide 3 Pan America Special CVO Street Glide 3 Limited Road Glide ST Road Glide Breakout Pan America 1250 Limited CVO Road Glide ST Road King ST Road Glide Limited Street Bob Sportster S CVO Street Glide ST Police Road Glide Low Rider S Nightster CVO Road Glide Road King Low Rider ST Nightster Special Super Glide Deadwood New additions for 2027 in italics





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