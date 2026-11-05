EICMA: 2027 Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 – Quick Look

A new range-topping addition to RE’s adventure-touring family





Royal Enfield revealed a new Himalayan 750, adding a new range-topping model to its adventure-touring line beside the air-cooled 411 (now upsized to a 440), and liquid-cooled 450.





The model debuts a new 743cc air/oil-cooled parallel-Twin engine that will also be making its way to a new Continental GT, and likely other models that currently use Royal Enfield’s 650 Twin. Royal Enfield claims the engine produces a maximum of 55 hp at 7,000 rpm. Torque peaks at a claimed 46.5 lb-ft. at 5,000 rpm, with 90% of it available from 3,500 rpm.









The ride-by-wire throttle system offers five ride modes, Road, Road Sport, Rain, Trail, and Custom, each one managing a combination of engine mapping, cornering ABS, and lean-sensitive traction control settings.





The chassis consists of a box-section spine frame with pressed steel side plates, using the engine as a stressed member. The 19-inch front wheel is supported by a 43mm Showa cartridge-type inverted fork offering adjustable damping, compression, and rebound, with 7.5 inches of travel. A preload and rebound-adjustable Showa monoshock connects to the rear swingarm through a linkage system, with 6.9 inches of travel.









The braking system consists of dual 280mm discs and two-piston calipers for the front wheel, and a single 255mm disc and 2-piston caliper for the rear. Royal Enfield is offering a choice of wire-spoked or cast wheels, though they are tied to specific color options. The Aztec Green and, in some markets outside the U.S., Teutonic Black versions come with cast wheels, while the Siberia White, Viking Bronze, and top-of-the-line Antarctic Silver colors come with spoked wheels. No matter the wheelset, the Himalayan 750 comes with tubeless tires and a tire pressure monitoring system as standard equipment.









Other standard features include an adjustable windscreen, a 4-inch TFT display with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, dual USB-C ports, self-cancelling turn signals, a 32.1-inch seat height, a 4.7-gallon fuel tank, and a claimed curb weight of 494 pounds. The Antarctic Silver option also comes with heated grips, hand guards, hard panniers, a top box, and a large sump guard.





U.S. pricing remains to be announced.

2027 Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 First Look Gallery

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