Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • MotorBiscuit

    40-year-old community activist is behind bars with multiple charges after leading police on a high speed chase and crashing

    By Barnell Anderson,

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    TrussvillePolice chasesTraffic law enforcementHigh speed crashesDrug possessionLaw enforcement

    Comments / 9

    Add a Comment
    true2usa
    1d ago
    Entitled prick.
    Bob Miller
    1d ago
    Community Organstroker?
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Texas man is behind bars with multiple charges after running from the police and causing injuries
    MotorBiscuit6 days ago
    25-year-old Nissan Altima driver has multiple charges after reaching 133 MPH while running from the police
    MotorBiscuit5 days ago
    North Carolina man went airborne and drove his car into a home while trying to run from the police after reaching 112 mph
    MotorBiscuit23 hours ago
    ‘American Idol’ Singer Arrested on Horrific Charges
    American Songwriter8 days ago
    Family of Women Killed in Walmart Oven Share More Gruesome Details, Start GoFundMe
    Distractify6 days ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Indiana teenager murders his entire family after being told he can't sleep at girlfriend's house
    The Mirror US3 days ago
    Man buys a used police SUV and finds terrifying evidence inside
    MotorBiscuit2 days ago
    Watch a semi with failed brakes force an innocent Tennessee motorist onto the runaway truck ramp with them
    MotorBiscuit17 hours ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel9 days ago
    Can you get out of a traffic stop by handing the police your military ID?
    MotorBiscuit5 days ago
    4 Cars So Reliable, You Will Drive Them Forever
    The Motley Fool1 day ago
    Woman fills engine compartment with drugs, brings truck in for oil change anyway
    MotorBiscuit5 days ago
    Pharmacy owner sentenced in $41 million insurance fraud case
    HealthcareFinanceNews.com3 days ago
    Disgruntled Walmart Ex-Employee Caught on Camera Urinating on Hundreds of Dollars Worth of Products: Police
    Latin Times5 days ago
    Suspect fleeing car chase accidentally locks himself in a prison
    MotorBiscuit6 days ago
    Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine taken back into custody
    ABC News1 day ago
    Wisconsin cashier 'fatally shot by customer' during argument about whether cook was wearing gloves while making pizza
    themirror.com1 day ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast7 days ago
    We dare you to put your car in neutral at the bottom of a haunted West Virginia mountain road
    MotorBiscuit1 day ago
    A DUI will ruin your life beyond court fees and a criminal conviction
    MotorBiscuit1 day ago
    In Memory of 'Magnum P.I.' Star Roger E. Mosley: Two Years After His Tragic Death in a Car Accident
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Man who crashed motorized bar stool after “like 15” beers shocked by DUI
    MotorBiscuit5 days ago
    Teen trades brake fluid for dish soap, things go sideways fast
    MotorBiscuit6 days ago
    Tyler Perry Allegedly Once Fired An Actress For Making A Crew Member Cry Over An Incorrect Food Order
    thejasminebrand.com3 days ago
    Australian man sets himself on fire after trying to burn a getaway car
    MotorBiscuit2 days ago
    Large Shih Tzu Searching For Love After Owners Move Away
    Camilo Díaz8 days ago
    Police kill man threatening family with butter knife
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    The Best Chevrolet Silverado Years With High Owner Satisfaction
    MotorBiscuit21 hours ago
    The 7 deadliest cars in the country deliver double, triple, or even quadruple the average vehicle’s death toll
    MotorBiscuit1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy