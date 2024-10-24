Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • MotorBiscuit

    New report says over 200,000 vehicles in Ohio are on the road today with faulty airbags

    By Barnell Anderson,

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Car recallsCar repairsUsed carCar dealership experiencesVehicle safetyOhio

    Comments / 4

    Add a Comment
    Bev Morrison
    1d ago
    I got mine fixed at the beginning of the recall but am still getting letters telling me it needs to be fixed. Therefore the numbers aren't real.
    Bony Taker
    1d ago
    O-H
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    SUV owners just launched a new class action lawsuit against Hyundai over a massive brake issue
    MotorBiscuit4 days ago
    Here Are the Least Reliable Toyota Camry Years to Avoid
    MotorBiscuit1 day ago
    A Canadian motorcycle rider hit 155 mph to lose the cops. Then his video landed him behind bars
    MotorBiscuit3 days ago
    Disgraced Tennessee trooper lost his license after making false traffic stops, texting while driving, and speeding
    MotorBiscuit2 days ago
    How do you remove a boot from your car?
    MotorBiscuit5 days ago
    Carnival Responds to Complaint About Dining Room Dress Code: "Are These Allowed?"
    J. Souza21 days ago
    Activating car alarm ‘panic’ button saved Albuquerque woman from assault
    MotorBiscuit7 days ago
    Milk recalled in 27 states, including Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks29 days ago
    Pittsburg driver transporting a body to a funeral home realizes their cargo is alive
    MotorBiscuit4 days ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today29 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    These Are the Ford F-150 Years to Avoid
    MotorBiscuit16 hours ago
    “Slow down and move over” police sergeant recalls being struck by a car while writing a ticket and needing the jaws of life
    MotorBiscuit7 days ago
    What happens after you get a DUI arrest?
    MotorBiscuit6 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group25 days ago
    Lawyer warns you’re probably too friendly during traffic stops
    MotorBiscuit3 days ago
    The Unexpected Reason Cats Sleep Close to Their Humans
    Vision Pet Care9 days ago
    Can you get out of a traffic stop by handing the police your military ID?
    MotorBiscuit16 hours ago
    The longest traffic jam ever stretched for 109 infuriating miles
    MotorBiscuit1 day ago
    FDA Urges Immediate Disposal of Supplements Contaminated with Poisonous Plant
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Man who crashed motorized bar stool after “like 15” beers shocked by DUI
    MotorBiscuit20 hours ago
    Fatal Crash: Sedan Driver Killed in Denton Collision
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt25 days ago
    The truth behind e-bike battery fires
    MotorBiscuit2 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel5 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today21 days ago
    Electric fire truck burns down brand new German fire station
    MotorBiscuit3 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post24 days ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    Florida man working for car dealer arrested after carjacking Honda driver over 1 late payment
    MotorBiscuit3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy