MotorBiscuit
California drivers are freaking out over a “haunted” car wash
By Barnell Anderson,2 days ago
By Barnell Anderson,2 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 8
Add a Comment
Diana Allen
1d ago
Stockton CA
1d ago
View all comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MotorBiscuit7 days ago
Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
Arkansas Diaries5 days ago
PopCulture4 days ago
9-week-pregnant mother of 2 died after her husband “applied pressure to her neck,” strangling the woman to death before calling 911, claiming he woke up to find her unresponsive
Dayton Daily Mag2 days ago
Woman asked to leave ‘all you can eat’ buffet after 4.5 hours and six plates – told she was eating too much
Upworthy5 days ago
Inside Bruce Willis' Last Days: Family of Dementia-Stricken 'Die Hard' Actor, 69, Admit There Has to Be 'Real Deep Acceptance' of Disease's Devastation
RadarOnline4 days ago
KYLD WiLD 94.92 days ago
iHeartRadio7 days ago
Tennessee factory worker captured his terrifying final moments on camera and sent them to his daughter
Daily Mail4 days ago
iheart.com9 days ago
themirror.com2 days ago
Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
pupvine.com3 days ago
Ada E.3 days ago
Earth.com4 days ago
Kim Kardashian Called ‘Pathetic’ After Getting Blasted by Daughter North West for Not Cooking Dinner for Kids in over 2 Years: ‘A Cry for Help’
thenerdstash.com7 days ago
Uncovering Florida23 days ago
Newsradio 600 KOGO1 day ago
'Dying' Al Pacino's Booze Regret: 'Godfather' Icon, 84, Admits He Only Gave Up Drinking When He Started Suffering Brutal Blackouts
RadarOnline9 days ago
Teacher who went to principal's office and confessed she had 'done something inappropriate' is hit with lawsuit
Daily Mail8 days ago
PopCulture2 days ago
The Independent2 days ago
The Independent2 days ago
Golden Gate Media2 hours ago
Family Dollar customer shocked after overhearing employees discussing new product policy: 'It makes me so angry'
thecooldown.com6 days ago
The Mirror US4 days ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.