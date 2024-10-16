Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • MotorBiscuit

    California drivers are freaking out over a “haunted” car wash

    By Barnell Anderson,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 8
    Add a Comment
    Diana Allen
    1d ago
    I would love this! But sadly it is not too close to me I have neighborhoods to drive through for scary fun though thankfully. Being disabled it is nice to have options.
    Stockton CA
    1d ago
    looks like my fellow Raiders fans that will be attending the game this weekend in LA
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    4 prescription medications that can land you a DUI
    MotorBiscuit7 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    Jennifer Lopez ‘Embarrassing’ In Sweaty Spandex Showoff For Ben Affleck
    Arkansas Diaries5 days ago
    Legendary ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Host Dies After Fall: Mayra Gómez Kemp Was 76
    PopCulture4 days ago
    9-week-pregnant mother of 2 died after her husband “applied pressure to her neck,” strangling the woman to death before calling 911, claiming he woke up to find her unresponsive
    Dayton Daily Mag2 days ago
    Woman asked to leave ‘all you can eat’ buffet after 4.5 hours and six plates – told she was eating too much
    Upworthy5 days ago
    Inside Bruce Willis' Last Days: Family of Dementia-Stricken 'Die Hard' Actor, 69, Admit There Has to Be 'Real Deep Acceptance' of Disease's Devastation
    RadarOnline4 days ago
    Beloved California Eatery Officially Named 'Best Steakhouse' In The State
    KYLD WiLD 94.92 days ago
    News Anchor Fired During Live Show
    iHeartRadio7 days ago
    Tennessee factory worker captured his terrifying final moments on camera and sent them to his daughter
    Daily Mail4 days ago
    Popular Chain That Closed 18 Years Ago Is Coming Back With 10 Locations
    iheart.com9 days ago
    Kentucky mom shot two sons in head before claiming she was 'manipulated to kill through Facebook'
    themirror.com2 days ago
    TV News Legend Dies From Alzheimer’s Disease Complications: George Negus Was 82
    PopCulture1 day ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Dumped Puppy Lay Motionless On The Floor, Shaking With Fear After Going Through A Nightmare
    pupvine.com3 days ago
    4 Zodiac Signs Who Are Constantly Unhappy With Their Lives
    Ada E.3 days ago
    Blood type is linked to your risk of having a stroke
    Earth.com4 days ago
    Kim Kardashian Called ‘Pathetic’ After Getting Blasted by Daughter North West for Not Cooking Dinner for Kids in over 2 Years: ‘A Cry for Help’
    thenerdstash.com7 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida23 days ago
    'Obscure' California Destination Named 'Richest Town' In The Entire State
    Newsradio 600 KOGO1 day ago
    'Dying' Al Pacino's Booze Regret: 'Godfather' Icon, 84, Admits He Only Gave Up Drinking When He Started Suffering Brutal Blackouts
    RadarOnline9 days ago
    Teacher who went to principal's office and confessed she had 'done something inappropriate' is hit with lawsuit
    Daily Mail8 days ago
    The Sudden Death of Bee Gees’ Maurice Gibb
    PopCulture2 days ago
    Girl, 15, diagnosed with cancer after ‘constant itch’ mistaken for allergic reaction
    The Independent2 days ago
    Woman ‘stabbed a McDonald’s worker to death’ as he ate his meal inside a Mississippi restaurant
    The Independent2 days ago
    Missing children spotted in New Zealand three years after disappearance
    Indy1005 days ago
    California fast food powerhouse In-N-Out Burger forges unlikely partnership at popular competition
    Golden Gate Media2 hours ago
    Family Dollar customer shocked after overhearing employees discussing new product policy: 'It makes me so angry'
    thecooldown.com6 days ago
    Heartbreaking moment 33-year-old mom of two dies days after reaching $1M fundraising goal for kids
    The Mirror US4 days ago
    Man, who worked almost exclusively with dementia patients, walked 90-year-old patient in his care to a storage closet and performed Iewd acts on her, then beat and choked a child during her first sIeepover with family’s daughter the following day; sentenced
    Shreveport Magazine10 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy