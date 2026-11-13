Porsche Mission S Spy Video

The Mission S is already at the Nürburgring, but Porsche isn't testing its new supercar just yet.

Less than a month after Porsche unveiled the Mission S supercar concept, it’s already at the Nürburgring.

An Instagram video from jb922_3rs and porsche.gt.br shows the Mission S at the track, trailed by a black Mercedes-Benz van with what appears to be camera equipment on the hood. In one pass, the van’s side door is slid open.

No squealing tires or wailing engine accompanies the car as it passes—this isn’t a shakedown; it’s a photoshoot. The mid-engine supercar, designed to sit above the 911, has a distinct rumble that sounds fantastic, but the automaker hasn’t confirmed what powers it.

The Mission S might have a rumored flat-eight engine, likely hybridized. In other clips, the car sounds like it's hiding an eight-cylinder powertrain.

PR Before Production

Porsche has received “really overwhelming feedback” on the Mission S, and customers are asking how to buy one, but the automaker has no plans to put it into production anytime soon. The supercar concept is a “vision model” that previews the brand’s future design direction and a new super sports car platform.

The car has a stunning design inspired by Porsche greats like the 911, 959, 917, and GT1. The exterior design language is called “Floating Volumes,” and inside the Mission S has analog gauges mixed with digital displays, in an otherwise sparse interior—there's no big screen on the dash.

While powertrain details are a mystery, a future version of the concept could come with a manual transmission, if enough customers want one. Porsche CEO Michael Leiters said, “Customer demand will define what we build on this platform.”

What Do We Know?

Porsche Mission S Concept

Beyond the car’s stunning design and the video clips of the exhaust note, Porsche hasn't provided any details about the car. Technical specs, performance figures, and a possible price—other than expensive—are well-guarded secrets.

The automaker hasn’t even hinted at a possible production date for a new supercar. It’s a design study that has hit it out of the park, and people are eager for it to become more than just a concept.

Source: Jb922_3rs / Instagram via The Supercar Blog