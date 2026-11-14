Honda x Kuromi BIZ 125

Sanrio fans are everywhere around the world, because cuteness is a universal language. Now Brazil gets its own sweet Honda x Kuromi collab.

If there's one thing that Honda and Sanrio both understand, it's that certain things are pretty universal. Around the world, everyday people both want and need to get places, and also have an affordable and reliable way to get there. At the same time, a lot of people also want to express themselves. If they love certain Sanrio characters, well, then that might very well be exactly what they're looking for in their next mode of affordable, reliable transportation.

We can't say for sure that's why Honda Brazil just introduced its new Honda x Kuromi BIZ 125 scooter, but we also can't not say that's the case. I mean, the appeal for Sanrio fans (and Kuromi fans in particular) is pretty immediately self-evident. Heck, even if you just really like purple, there's a lot to enjoy about this design. Take a look.

Honda x Kuromi BIZ 125

Honda x Kuromi BIZ 125

Honda x Kuromi BIZ 125

The colorway, incidentally, is called Mat Midnight Purple, and at least in the photos, it looks pretty excellently saturated and rich. There's a little storage pocket built in underneath the handlebars, that's made to fit small things that you want to keep close at hand, like your phone and water bottle. There's also a convenient little hook up front, so you can loop your shopping bags or handbags or backpack straps around it and keep them hooked on as you zip about the city.

The engine is Honda Brazil's 125cc FlexOne engine, designed specifically to support the use of gasoline and ethanol blends (hence the "flex"). The MSRP for the Honda x Kuromi BIZ 125 is 17,990 reais, which works out to about US $3,235 at the time of writing. Obviously, things like relative cost of living affect how reasonable a price may seem for different markets, but given the combination of practicality and personality posed by this adorable little scooter, it seems like a pretty compelling package for the right rider.

Would you be down to give the Kuromi BIZ 125 a whirl if you had the chance? Let us know in the comments. As for me, I really want that Kuromi hoodie you see for a brief moment in the video. Be right back; I need to go track that down.