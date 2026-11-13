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Meet The Sanrivatti One: The Hypercar You Ride Rather Than Drive
By Brian Potter,4 days ago
Santiago Sánchez Rivero centers the Sanrivatti One on its Apex Position layout, claimed 28-degree visibility, and a dedicated driver training program.
Santiago Sánchez Rivero just revealed a track-only hypercar that puts the driver on its stomach, arms stretched forward, legs tucked behind. The Sanrivatti One pairs that posture with an 800-hp Judd V10. The first customer car is not due until 2030.
Sánchez Rivero calls the layout the Apex Position, and he built the whole car around it. The claim: a wider field of view than any current hypercar offers, with conventional pedals and a steering wheel despite the odd stance.
The project started as a reaction to where hypercars were heading, according to Sánchez Rivero. He said:
'I did not agree or like the way that the industry was going in the hypercar sector. It was going more towards spec sheets and numbers, and I feel that we forgot the essence of why do people drive?'
The Apex Position Changes the Driving View
In the Apex Position, the driver lies head-forward with arms extended toward the wheel and legs stretched back toward pedals mounted behind them. It's a layout borrowed from motorcycle racing. Sánchez Rivero says the pose gives drivers a vertical field of view of 28 degrees, against 15.5 degrees for a benchmark hypercar he used as a comparison point.
That expanded vertical view is the core engineering case for the car. The One keeps a normal steering wheel and foot pedals rather than the hand controls or joystick setups seen on some experimental racers.
Nobody has driven a road-legal or track-only machine built this way before. That's exactly the problem Sánchez Rivero says he now has to solve for his customers. He said:
'We are doing something that no one has done before, so no one has experience in driving this type of vehicle.'
His answer is a dedicated driver program, built to teach buyers how to operate a car with no established driving convention. It's closer to a club than a delivery checklist. Sánchez Rivero said:
Sanrivatti One 22
'What we are doing is we are also giving our clients a driver program, a club, where we teach you how to drive this car.'
5.5-Liter V10 And 200-MPH Target
Under the aircraft-inspired bodywork sits a naturally aspirated, 5.5-liter Judd V10 targeting 800 horsepower at 9,000 rpm and roughly 516 pound-feet of torque, sending power through a six-speed sequential Hewland transmission. Sánchez Rivero's team targets a 200-mph top speed.
The car rides on a carbon fiber tub. Sánchez Rivero says its shape takes cues from fighter jets and from a peregrine falcon's hunting dive. Dry weight is targeted at 2,425 pounds, light enough that an 800-hp naturally aspirated V10 should produce a serious power-to-weight ratio once development wraps up.
Every figure attached to the One right now is a target. Sánchez Rivero's team describes engineering, validation and testing as still in progress, and that leaves output, weight and top speed open to change before the car reaches a track.
The Sanrivatti One joins a run of recent track-only machines chasing driver feel over raw numbers, a lineage that includes cars like the road-legal yet track-focused Dallara Stradale and its various body styles. Sánchez Rivero's first customer delivery is not expected until 2030, giving his small team years to prove the Apex Position works outside a design studio.
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Source: Sanrivatti