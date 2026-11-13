Sanrivatti ONE (2027)

Santiago Sánchez Rivero centers the Sanrivatti One on its Apex Position layout, claimed 28-degree visibility, and a dedicated driver training program.

Santiago Sánchez Rivero just revealed a track-only hypercar that puts the driver on its stomach, arms stretched forward, legs tucked behind. The Sanrivatti One pairs that posture with an 800-hp Judd V10. The first customer car is not due until 2030.

Sánchez Rivero calls the layout the Apex Position, and he built the whole car around it. The claim: a wider field of view than any current hypercar offers, with conventional pedals and a steering wheel despite the odd stance.

The project started as a reaction to where hypercars were heading, according to Sánchez Rivero. He said:

'I did not agree or like the way that the industry was going in the hypercar sector. It was going more towards spec sheets and numbers, and I feel that we forgot the essence of why do people drive?'

The Apex Position Changes the Driving View

Sanrivatti ONE (2027)

Sanrivatti ONE (2027)

In the Apex Position, the driver lies head-forward with arms extended toward the wheel and legs stretched back toward pedals mounted behind them. It's a layout borrowed from motorcycle racing. Sánchez Rivero says the pose gives drivers a vertical field of view of 28 degrees, against 15.5 degrees for a benchmark hypercar he used as a comparison point.

That expanded vertical view is the core engineering case for the car. The One keeps a normal steering wheel and foot pedals rather than the hand controls or joystick setups seen on some experimental racers.

Nobody has driven a road-legal or track-only machine built this way before. That's exactly the problem Sánchez Rivero says he now has to solve for his customers. He said:

'We are doing something that no one has done before, so no one has experience in driving this type of vehicle.'

His answer is a dedicated driver program, built to teach buyers how to operate a car with no established driving convention. It's closer to a club than a delivery checklist. Sánchez Rivero said:

'What we are doing is we are also giving our clients a driver program, a club, where we teach you how to drive this car.'

5.5-Liter V10 And 200-MPH Target

Sanrivatti One22

Under the aircraft-inspired bodywork sits a naturally aspirated, 5.5-liter Judd V10 targeting 800 horsepower at 9,000 rpm and roughly 516 pound-feet of torque, sending power through a six-speed sequential Hewland transmission. Sánchez Rivero's team targets a 200-mph top speed.

The car rides on a carbon fiber tub. Sánchez Rivero says its shape takes cues from fighter jets and from a peregrine falcon's hunting dive. Dry weight is targeted at 2,425 pounds, light enough that an 800-hp naturally aspirated V10 should produce a serious power-to-weight ratio once development wraps up.

Every figure attached to the One right now is a target. Sánchez Rivero's team describes engineering, validation and testing as still in progress, and that leaves output, weight and top speed open to change before the car reaches a track.

The Sanrivatti One joins a run of recent track-only machines chasing driver feel over raw numbers, a lineage that includes cars like the road-legal yet track-focused Dallara Stradale and its various body styles. Sánchez Rivero's first customer delivery is not expected until 2030, giving his small team years to prove the Apex Position works outside a design studio.

Source: Sanrivatti