BMW M5 restyling (2027), il render di Motor1.com

From an i1 to an Alpina 7 Series, next year will be extremely busy.

You don’t maintain the global luxury car crown for several consecutive years with a stale lineup. BMW has comfortably outsold Mercedes-Benz since 2021, and the Bavarian automaker is on track to do it again by the end of the year.

Fueling demand for models carrying the famed roundel is an unprecedented product offensive, which got off to a strong start last year with the iX3. The Neue Klasse onslaught continued in 2026 with the i3 sedan, the next-generation 3 Series, the first-ever iX4, the next-gen X5 (joined by an electric iX5), and the 7 Series/i7 facelift. Over in China, BMW’s biggest market, the iX3 and i3 also received the long-wheelbase treatment this year.

Looking ahead, 2027 is shaping up to be even busier, with multiple new model launches spanning pretty much the entire lineup. Here’s what’s coming soon.

BMW i1: The New Entry-Level EV

2028 BMW i1 rendering by Motor1

The iX1 has been BMW’s entry-level electric model for a while, but that’s about to change. Munich has announced plans to launch a cheaper EV in 2028, although we believe its world premiere will take place in the second half of next year. BMW is keeping quiet about the newcomer, other than confirming it’ll be a compact car, but insiders claim it’ll carry the i1 nameplate.

Rather than sharing its platform with the combustion-engine 1 Series, the i1 is reportedly being developed on a dedicated EV architecture. Even more interestingly, it’s said to be rear-wheel drive, bringing the 1 Series back to its RWD roots. The jury is still out on whether BMW will sell it in the United States, where the iX1 is absent.

Nothing is official yet, but the i1 lineup will reportedly consist of 20, 30, 30 xDrive, and 40 versions, topped by an M50 xDrive with M Performance branding. As expected, the all-wheel-drive models would add a front-mounted motor, while all versions are likely to get smaller batteries than those fitted to the i3 and iX3.

BMW X1 / iX1: Two Compact SUVs, Two Different Paths

2026 BMW iX3

Things are about to get complicated for BMW’s smallest crossover. 2027 will bring a mid-cycle facelift for the combustion-engine X1, but not for the iX1. The fully electric version will skip the facelift and head straight into its next generation. It’ll also move to a dedicated EV platform, bringing the baby X model back to its rear-wheel-drive roots.

Although the X1 and iX1 will be fundamentally different underneath, their designs are expected to be strikingly similar inside and out. Much like the new 3 Series and i3 appear to be cut from the same cloth despite riding on different platforms, the two compact crossovers will look like close relatives. Expect a baby iX3 exterior and a similarly minimalist cabin, with few physical controls and a large central touchscreen taking center stage.

Moving to a dedicated electric platform will allow the iX1 to benefit from BMW's cylindrical battery cells, promising a significant range boost. It's unclear whether the smaller crossover will adopt the same high-voltage architecture as the larger iX3, but either way, expect a major improvement in charging speeds.

BMW X2 / iX2: Minor Updates For The Coupe SUVs

2024 BMW iX2

But BMW might not follow the same formula for the X2 and iX2. Instead of moving the electric version to its own platform, both models will reportedly receive the usual facelift on the existing architecture. Expect an evolutionary exterior rather than a full Neue Klasse makeover, but an entirely new dashboard that shouldn't look too different from the iX3's.

If the rumors hold water, it would be a strange move for BMW to elevate the iX1 but not the iX2. Perhaps the accountants have crunched the numbers and decided that it isn't worth the time and expense, given that the coupe-styled derivative sells in far smaller numbers than its conventionally shaped sibling.

Either way, this shows BMW still sees a future for SUVs beaten with the coupe stick, even though some of us had hoped the trend would eventually fade. If the iX2 ends up with inferior hardware, that'll be all the more reason to choose the iX1 instead, with the added benefit of greater practicality.

BMW i3 Touring: The Electric 3 Series Gets A Wagon

2027 BMW i3 Touring rendering by Motor1

Who said wagons were dead? It certainly wasn’t BMW. Bucking the SUV craze, the German luxury brand is adding another long-roof model to its already sprawling lineup. Teased earlier this year, the i3 Touring will launch in 2027 as a more spacious alternative to the i3 sedan. We wouldn’t necessarily hold our breath for a US visa, though, as, much like the i1, it’s expected to be a Euro-focused EV.

The sedan-to-wagon conversion shouldn’t bring any major surprises. The Touring will likely remain identical to the sedan up to the B-pillars, with changes toward the rear to accommodate a larger cargo area. Whether owners can open the rear glass independently of the tailgate remains unclear, especially since the larger i5 Touring doesn't offer this feature either.

The wagon should retain most of the sedan's technical specifications, albeit with slightly different proportions. Its reshaped rear end will likely result in a minor efficiency penalty due to less favorable aerodynamics, but that's a trade-off Touring fans will gladly make for the added practicality. Both M Performance and M versions are likely planned.

BMW M3 EV: The First All-Electric M3

2027 BMW M3 camouflaged prototype

BMW has been selling M Lite electric cars since the i4 M50 arrived in 2021, but it has never built a full-fat M model without a combustion engine. Well, that’s about to change. The electric M3 will debut in 2027, and it’ll be a different animal from the recently revealed i3 M60.

With four motors, a dedicated battery, simulated gear changes, and artificial engine sounds, the electric M3 will bring several firsts for BMW M. Its design is hardly a secret, having already been previewed by the M Concept Neue Klasse and, more recently, by this prototype wearing M-colored camouflage. One confirmed detail is that it'll use natural-fiber composites where you'd expect carbon fiber. Additionally, those cube lights at the front and rear will be exclusive to the M3.

Contrary to reports suggesting names such as iM3 or M3i, the production car will be called the M3. Expect roughly 800 horsepower when it debuts early next year, ahead of sales starting later in 2027. It won't spell the end for the six-cylinder model, either, as BMW is preparing another generation with a 3.0-liter engine for 2028.

BMW X3 M EV: Four Motors, No Gas Engine

2027 BMW iX3 M60

The electric M3 won’t be coming alone. Later in the year, the X3 M will return with an electric twist. Instead of a twin-turbo 3.0-liter engine under the hood, BMW is giving its high-performance crossover the same quad-motor setup as the M3 sedan. The new X3 M will represent a step up from the iX3 M60, bringing the same bag of tricks as its four-door counterpart, including simulated gear changes and artificial engine sounds.

The X3 M will go down in history as the first full-fat electric M model to replace an ICE-powered predecessor. BMW has made it clear there won’t be another combustion-engine X3 M, leaving the X3 M50 as the range topper among the gasoline-powered versions. Like the M3 sedan, the electric crossover will get a bespoke battery pack with more than 100 kWh of usable energy to feed its four motors.

The quad-motor setup won’t necessarily be active all the time, as drivers can disengage the front axle for a pure rear-wheel-drive experience. Whether BMW will offer this feature on the X3 M remains unclear, although its M3 sedan counterpart is getting it. Given its SUV proportions, the X3 M will likely be heavier, slower, and less efficient than the sedan, while carrying a slightly higher price tag.

BMW X4 M EV: The Electric X3 M's Coupe Sibling

2027 BMW iX4 M60

Do you want to pay more for a less practical X3 M? Enter the X4 M. The swoopy electric crossover will also get the full M treatment for buyers looking to step up from the iX4 M60. However, the X4 M’s return won’t be accompanied by another generation of the gasoline-powered model, as BMW has no plans to bring back the X4 with combustion engines.

Like the electric M3, both SUVs will ditch carbon fiber for flax-based natural-fiber composites. BMW claims the alternative material offers comparable strength and stiffness while generating 40 percent fewer emissions during production. As we've already seen on M Performance models, including the M350, BMW is also giving its M-badged cars yellow daytime running lights as a nod to its endurance racers.

The X3 M and its sleeker X4 M counterpart will also borrow the M3's square lights mounted at the corners of the bumpers. These should give both high-performance SUVs a distinctive look, immediately setting them apart from the regular iX3 and iX4. Naturally, M-specific upgrades will extend to the cabin, where paddle shifters behind the steering wheel will let drivers work their way through the simulated gears.

BMW 5 Series: A Major Neue Klasse Makeover

The 5 Series is set to receive the most significant facelift in the model line’s 54-year history. Both sedan and wagon body styles, along with the electric i5 and plug-in hybrid M5, will undergo a radical Neue Klasse-inspired makeover. But the biggest changes will take place inside, where BMW is adopting its new dashboard layout and doing away with the iDrive rotary controller.

All 5 Series versions will feature a large central touchscreen and a windshield projection stretching from pillar to pillar, with an optional passenger display also on the menu. Logic suggests the dashboard will share plenty of similarities with the new X5, although we don't necessarily expect BMW to copy the SUV's layout.

On the outside, expect an evolutionary design rather than a wholesale transformation into a larger i3. Even the i5 will retain its existing CLAR platform, so its proportions shouldn't change significantly. BMW has already worked with Rimac to integrate its latest batteries into the facelifted i7. With Mate Rimac recently confirming plans for two more models, it's tempting to connect the dots and expect the updated i5 to benefit from the same partnership.

BMW X7 / iX7: The Flagship SUV Goes Electric

2027 BMW X7 rendering by Motor1

BMW is officially considering an even bigger SUV, potentially called the X9. In the meantime, it's putting the finishing touches on the second-generation X7. The new flagship SUV is due next year and, for the first time, will be joined by a fully electric iX7. A plug-in hybrid, however, is still not on the menu.

As with the outgoing model, the new X7 will essentially be an SUV-flavored 7 Series. It'll retain the striking split headlights flanking an oversized kidney grille. These range-topping models will therefore stray from BMW's neue design language with much more expressive front ends. Inside, the Audi Q9 rival will adopt the same screen-heavy, nearly buttonless layout as the 7 Series, complete with automatic doors and a massive rear-seat entertainment screen inherited from the sedan.

An M Performance version will once again top the lineup, but this time around, the V8 will be joined by an electric M Lite derivative. BMW's new Alpina sub-brand will also work its magic on the X7 to take on the Mercedes-Maybach GLS, although the more luxurious version isn't expected to arrive until 2028 at the earliest.

BMW Alpina 7 Series: A New Rival For Maybach

Alpina BMW 7 Series Rendering By Motor1

Speaking of Alpina, BMW has identified a gap in its lineup between the 7 Series and the Rolls-Royce Ghost. It plans to fill it next year with an Alpina version of its flagship sedan. Confirmed to get a bespoke V8 engine and an electric counterpart, the fancier luxobarge will be based on the M760 and i7 M70 but will come with even more goodies.

After acquiring the Alpina brand rights in 2022 and taking full control in 2026, BMW is turning the storied name into a rival for Mercedes-Maybach and Bentley. The more luxurious 7 Series will get Alpina's signature 20-spoke wheels and heritage colors, along with bespoke styling touches. The Vision BMW Alpina coupe concept is a promising start, and hopefully, designers can carry some of its traits over to the sedan.

Given the significant premium over an equivalent 7 Series, the Alpina version will likely be much rarer. Sadly, the V12 isn't coming back, meaning BMW's wealthiest customers will have to step up to a Ghost or even a Phantom if their bank accounts allow it. At the other end, rumor has it a more affordable six-cylinder Alpina 7 Series is also in the works, but nothing is official just yet.