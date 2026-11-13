2027 Royal Enfield Himalayan 750

I tested Royal Enfield's 2027 Himalayan 750 under the Sicilian sun and found a life partner: the kind the industry is crying out for, right now.

The Sicilian sun bounced off my Royal Enfield Himalayan 750’s tank as I took my position at the head of the pack during its media launch event. In the 100 feet I’d ridden it, there wasn’t much to think, only that it felt instantly at home.

But then the miles started to rack up on the dash, and things changed.

As the pace quickened around beautifully blind corners that left me in a constant search for an apex, as well as fallen autumnal leaves, the bike felt less forthcoming. Like it had started to speak a different language than the one I instantly understood when I hopped on and set off.

Somewhere between feeling like I didn’t understand this bike, and arriving back at my hotel soaked through my muck-laden gear 100 miles later, I couldn’t get a single phrase out of my head: It fits like an old glove.

For something to fit like an old glove, it has to be well worn by you—you have to know it, and in ways it feels like it knows you. It took less than a day of riding to make this bond with Royal Enfield’s latest 750 adventure weapon.

2027 Royal Enfield Himalayan 750

It’s A Character

The fact that the Himalayan 750 could mould into my shape and me into its is because it has a distinct shape. Unlike some of the more sterile, homogenized bikes on the roads today, the Himalayan 750 has character. Also, it is a character. And it all starts with its 748 cc air- and oil-cooled, parallel-twin powerplant.

Royal Enfield's engineers explained in depth how the engine was engineered to produce 75% of peak torque at just over 2,000 rpm and 90% by 3,500 rpm, and that even though the bike’s 54 hp doesn’t arrive until 7,000 rpm, it’s best to short shift long before then.

On the faster open roads I tackled toward the beginning of the ride, some of the aforementioned information made sense, while other parts felt off. The oodles of low-down torque I was expecting didn't feel connected to my right hand, not until I hit around 4,000 rpm and the bike came alive. It gave me almost a 2-stroke energy, where the power is building yet slightly disconnected from your inputs until the rpms hit the sweet spot.

The bike’s 46 lb-ft of peak torque hits at 5,000 rpm, and if you keep it between 4,000 and 6,500 rpm, the ride feels responsive and alive. Once I learned that riding it a gear lower than I expected on fast roads gave me the best connection to the motor, we started to click.

2027 Royal Enfield Himalayan 750

2027 Royal Enfield Himalayan 750

2027 Royal Enfield Himalayan 750

On the rare occasions when I hung on to a gear for a bit longer, I felt the rev limit bounce much sooner than expected and without much reward on the run-up, so I learned that short shifting was a necessity to keep the riding pace high. It wasn’t until the heavens opened up and the roads became so tight that my riding style became more point and squirt, rather than flowing with the meaty midrange, that I experienced the low-down grunt I’d been told about.

Slower, tighter roads brought the bike's sub-4,000 rpm torque to the forefront; it was like discovering another side to the Himalayan 750. Once I realized the grunt wasn’t enough to pull me out of a tight bend that leads to a flat-out open stretch of road, and I should instead drop a gear and use the zesty midrange for that, this glove started to take my hand’s shape.

Making the most of the engine’s strengths and keeping out of the weaker spots kept my left foot busy, and to my delight, the transmission was like butter—a joy to shift. Even when I slammed down through the shifter several times, like I was looking for a secret gear at the bottom, the slipper clutch kept the Himalayan 750 composed. And that’s a good thing, because I still had to get to grips with how this bike likes to round corners.

Slow and Steady

Like a warm hug, the Himalayan’s 815mm seat height and narrow midsection welcomed me to melt onto it. It's a bike you sit into with an oh-so-cushy seat; this feeling took the edge off before I hit the road in the morning and made me feel like I was already one with the motorcycle. But I wasn’t, as I soon found out when we hit our first stretch of proper twisties.

Looking down at my wrists spread so far apart subconsciously gave me the impression that I had ample leverage on the Himalayan, which I did. But it also meant I assumed tipping it in wouldn’t be an issue. Again, this was something I needed to learn. The bike is slow to turn initially, but once on its side it feels equally as steady as when riding bolt upright, and that’s when the lofty bars came into play.

2027 Royal Enfield Himalayan 750

I rounded some of the Sicilian curves for so long that I could’ve bet my house it was time to roll on the throttle and peel out, only to find that I hadn’t even reached the apex or that it was a double apex turn. Still, it made no bit of difference to the Himalayan, which was firmly landed on its side; all it needed was some gentle persuasion that the bars happily provided.

The fully-adjustable 43 mm USD Showa front fork with 190 mm of travel demolished the undulating roads when things got rough, making for a supremely relaxing ride. But when pushing on, it was set up too softly for me out of the box. As I didn’t have a flathead to hand, I had to adapt to the dance of fork dive on the brakes before trailing off and controlling the corner. But I’m sure I could avoid this dance altogether if I spent some time dialing the fork for my riding style. Likewise, the bike had no preload dialed in at the start of the ride, and combined with the 150 mm of travel offered by the Showa monoshock, made the bike understeer. I found that 19 clicks out of a possible 36 was perfect for my 192-pound frame on these roads and made me appreciate the fact that the Himalayan 750 comes with a remote hydraulic preload adjuster.

2027 Royal Enfield Himalayan 750

2027 Royal Enfield Himalayan 750

A part of the Himalayan 750 dance was understanding how much stopping power was on offer from the twin 280mm floating disc setup paired with twin-piston, axially mounted ByBre calipers and a 255mm disc mated to a two-pot caliper at the rear. Although the brakes were progressive and provided decent feel, I would’ve liked more stopping power and initial bite from the setup, as this 492 lb (wet weight) machine could use it. Off-road, however, the lack of initial bite was a godsend, as it kept the front wheel from folding more than once.

Getting Dirty

Somewhat unsurprisingly, the Himalayan 750 is the most tech-laden Royal Enfield ever, with a six-axis IMU that lends itself to lean-sensitive TC and cornering ABS, along with five ride modes—wet, road, road plus, trail, and custom—and cruise control, to name just a few of the bells and whistles. But surprisingly, it wasn’t until I hit the off-road section of the ride that I felt the electronic suite showed its worth, particularly trail mode.

Trail mode shuts off the rear ABS, puts the front into an off-road mode, and puts the TC into an off-road mode that allows slippage but will eventually curtail the fun if things get out of hand. I was sure I’d try trail mode before immediately switching to a custom mode with the ABS and TC off, but trail mode gave me everything I needed to have fun in the muck, while still having my back in some particularly wet, sandy spots. My only gripe with the electronics is that the interface didn't feel intuitive, it timed you out of the custom ride mode far too quickly, and switching modes needed nearly three seconds of closed throttle, which is too much for my liking.

2027 Royal Enfield Himalayan 750

2027 Royal Enfield Himalayan 750

2027 Royal Enfield Himalayan 750

Off-road, the Himalayan 750 still managed to hide its weight relatively well due to its low center of gravity. The bike was more agile than I expected, and transmitted more than enough feedback through the chassis and bars to stop me from tucking the front in the sand, which I very nearly did several times. The Vredestein Centauro XR tubeless tires on my Serbia White edition showed their worth off-road, giving me plenty of feedback and the confidence to push that bit harder; however, if I were buying a model, I’d probably look to the cast alloy wheel version with more road-focused rubber, due to my riding style.

To put it simply, the Himalayan 750 put me at ease. But it’s not a bike I would like to do long stretches of off-roading on; at least, my lower back wouldn’t. The natural hinge for my 6-foot-tall frame put pressure on my lower back, rather than hinging on my hips. This might be helped by adding bar risers, which are available from Royal Enfield as an aftermarket part. That said, the very nature of this bike—adventurous—wouldn’t make me think twice about linking two pieces of pavement up with a dirt road; in fact, I’d feel encouraged to do it.

My Old Glove

It might sound as though I have some complaints for Royal Enfield about the Himalayan 750, and while there are some things I’d like to see improved, like the feeling of throttle connection below 4,000 rpm, I think this is a fantastic motorcycle for the industry. Even more so, I loved getting to know it.

Most of what I learned during our marriage, as I'd describe it, was about its character, rather than any flaws; today, that’s a rare sentence to write. This bike isn’t going to win a spec sheet war in the middleweight ADV class, but it won my heart more and more with every mile I racked up. By the end of my 100-mile day in the saddle, I felt like this was my bike, like I’d always owned it. It was my old glove.

If you had to choose a new motorcycle based on a heartless spreadsheet, not much would go in this bike’s favor, barring the price I expect—TBA for North America—but as soon as you throw a leg over it, the bond starts to form. And, after that, it’s a very hard machine to walk away from; I dare say it’d almost feel like you’re cheating on it if you even considered buying a competitor’s model.

Although we don’t know what the MSRP will be in the US, we know that in the UK, it’s priced at £6,999 ($9,257), and in Italy, its MSRP starts at €7,390 ($8,169). If Royal Enfield can manage to get its price to $8,000 or below, a lot of riders will have a very tough decision on their hands, or rather, quite an easy one after they ride it.