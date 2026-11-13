Royal Enfield x Deus Ex Machina Shotgun 650 "Son Of A Gun"

It’s got custom paint, serious hipster credentials, and a matching jacket. Of course it does.

Some motorcycles are built to win races. Others are built to cross continents, survive apocalyptic weather, or make your neighbors question your financial decisions. And then there are motorcycles built for people who own six leather jackets, drink single-origin espresso, and have very strong opinions about the correct way to cuff their jeans. Royal Enfield and Deus Ex Machina have apparently decided that last group deserves something special, and the result is pretty damn gorgeous.

Pictured below is the Shotgun 650 x Deus Ex Machina, a limited-edition collaboration unveiled at EICMA 2026. It’s called the Son of a Gun, which sounds like either a motorcycle or a particularly expensive cocktail at a bar where nobody knows what a normal beer costs. Either way, it’s based on Royal Enfield’s proven Shotgun 650, and just 100 production examples will be available worldwide in 2027. Naturally, there’s a matching jacket involved.

Royal Enfield x Deus Ex Machina Shotgun 650

Deus Ex Machina isn’t exactly a stranger to this sort of thing. The Australian brand has spent years blurring the boundaries between motorcycles, surfing, custom culture, and clothing that costs considerably more than you’d expect. Its workshops produce some genuinely spectacular machines, while its lifestyle business makes sure you can look the part even when your motorcycle is sitting in the garage waiting for its next oil change.

For this collaboration, Deus head builder Jeremy Tagand created a radical one-off Shotgun 650 at the company’s Camperdown workshop in Australia. That custom machine serves as the inspiration for the limited-production version, although buyers shouldn’t expect an exact replica. The production bike retains the standard Shotgun’s basic architecture, with the collaboration concentrating on distinctive styling and carefully chosen details rather than extensive mechanical surgery.

And those details are pretty sweet. There’s a deep red, cream, and gold paint scheme, custom Royal Enfield and Deus graphics, contrast-cut alloy wheels, and piano-black engine covers. A brown leather seat with embroidered Deus branding ties everything together, accompanied by matching brown grips. It’s the sort of motorcycle that makes you reconsider your entire wardrobe, which is probably exactly what Deus had in mind.

Royal Enfield x Deus Ex Machina Shotgun 650

Underneath all that fashionable goodness sits Royal Enfield’s tried and tested 648cc air- and oil-cooled parallel-twin engine. In standard Shotgun 650 trim, it produces around 47 horsepower and 38.6 pound-feet of torque, delivered through a six-speed transmission. Royal Enfield hasn’t announced any mechanical upgrades for the special edition, so don’t expect it to suddenly start embarrassing sportbikes on stoplight-to-stoplight sprints.

But that’s missing the point. The Shotgun 650 was never about sheer performance. It’s a relatively straightforward motorcycle with enough personality to make ordinary rides entertaining. And while manufacturers seem increasingly obsessed with squeezing more technology into every available square inch, Royal Enfield is betting that good styling, a charismatic engine, and a little individuality still count for something.

Royal Enfield x Deus Ex Machina Shotgun 650

Then there’s the jacket. Every one of the 100 production motorcycles comes with an exclusive Royal Enfield x Deus Ex Machina souvenir jacket made from stone-washed sateen, complete with vintage-inspired lettering and an inner lining matching the bike’s paintwork. So no, it isn’t actually another leather jacket. But if you’re buying a motorcycle specifically because it matches your aesthetic, you’re probably not going to complain about getting another piece of clothing.

Royal Enfield hasn’t announced pricing or confirmed which markets will receive the limited-edition Shotgun 650, so US availability remains uncertain. What we do know is that only 100 people worldwide will get to park one in their garages. And for everyone else, there’s always the regular Shotgun 650, a custom paint job, and whatever jacket happens to be hanging by the door.

Source: Royal Enfield