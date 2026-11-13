Scion by Toyota

Does it count if they're fully assembled or not? I mean, we could always bring some tools along and get messy.

Everyone loves a kei truck. I mean, it's not difficult at all to understand why. Are they always the most practical tool for the occasion? No, but neither is a hammer. You still love and use it for certain things anyway, right? Of course you do! It's very good at a select number of things, and as long as you aren't asking it to be a big monster truck or a performance side-by-side, you'll probably be fine.

To officially inaugurate the revival of Scion as a brand, Toyota officially announced that the very first vehicle that will be made under its new "Scion by Toyota" brand will be the KEI-01. As the name states (because "suggests" isn't a strong enough word), it's a kei truck ... and for the really neat part, it's going to be built at Toyota's Indiana plant, rather than imported from Japan.

Like traditional kei trucks, it will have a little 660cc engine. It will also be equipped with a CVT only (boo), but also have 4WD. The initial plan Toyota laid out will see KEI-01 being distributed in the US through "a fleet-focused pilot program," which can potentially be expanded to be offered to individuals wishing to purchase KEI-01 through Scion by Toyota dealers down the line.

Scion by Toyota KEI-01

Scion by Toyota KEI-01

Scion by Toyota KEI-01

It's considered a niche and experimental vehicle, but Toyota USA seems keen on seeing where it can go with this concept. It also mentioned affordability and practicality, particularly since this will be sold in the US as a low-speed vehicle (LSV), meaning it's not meant to top 25 miles per hour as a top speed. The company also talked about how this will make it well-suited to facilities maintenance, ranching, and other similar tasks where hauling capability comes in handy, but where top speed is not a priority.

No pricing information was announced, though it is expected to become available toward the end of 2027, if the current timeline holds. It's not clear how big the Toyota BKE Concept folding bike is that's shown in the bed of this KEI-01, but it looks like you could reasonably expect to fit at least one minibike or perhaps a couple of children's dirt bikes in the back of a KEI-01. But what do you think? Let us know in the comments.