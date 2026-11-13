TVS M1-S

Forget outrageous horsepower and sci-fi nonsense. Maybe the best EV is the one that just gets you to work.

Electric motorcycles have gotten pretty good at grabbing headlines, but whether they're actually useful is another conversation entirely. We've got machines with absurd acceleration, more connectivity features than most people know what to do with, and price tags that put them well beyond the reach of ordinary commuters.

None of that is necessarily bad, but it does raise a question: what if the electric two-wheelers that matter most aren't the flashy ones? What if they're the boring, practical ones that just get the job done?

Well, the TVS M1-S be able to answer that. It made its first appearance as a concept at EICMA 2025, but returned to Milan this year looking ready for production. And rather than trying to reinvent transportation or convince everyone that electric motorcycles are the second coming of sliced bread, TVS has built something considerably more sensible. It’s a scooter designed to do scooter things, except without gasoline.

The M1-S produces a claimed 16.8 peak horsepower, which isn’t going to threaten anyone’s superbike lap records. But with a top speed of around 65 miles per hour, it has enough performance for city streets and some suburban highways. Its claimed range of approximately 75 miles should also cover plenty of daily commutes, although longer trips and sustained highway riding will probably require a bit more planning.

Then there’s the stuff that actually matters when you’re using a motorcycle as transportation rather than a weekend personality trait. There’s storage for a full-face helmet, ABS, cruise control, and a 10-to-80-percent charging time of around 75 minutes. None of these features will win TVS any internet arguments about performance, but they’re exactly the sorts of things that make a vehicle easier to live with.

TVS M1-S

What’s particularly interesting is that TVS, which is the parent company of Norton, by the way, is positioning the M1-S for international markets, including Europe. Developed in Singapore, it’s another example of how Asian manufacturers are approaching electrification from a practical perspective. Instead of asking how much performance they can squeeze out of a battery, they’re asking how much actual transportation they can deliver.

Of course, pricing remains the big unanswered question, and the M1-S isn’t exactly a cross-country touring machine. But that’s beside the point. Most people aren’t trying to set land-speed records on their way to the grocery store. They just want something comfortable, convenient, and reasonably affordable that gets them where they need to go.

And perhaps that’s where electric two-wheelers have their biggest opportunity. Not as exotic replacements for gasoline-powered superbikes, but as ordinary machines that make everyday transportation a little less complicated. The TVS M1-S might not make your heart race, but if it makes your daily commute easier, who cares? Sometimes boring is exactly what the motorcycle industry needs.

Source: TVS Motor