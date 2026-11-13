2027 Ducati Desmo250 EDX

Desmodromic valves, traction control, and a five-figure price tag. Yep, it's a Ducati.

Ducati has a habit of making motorcycles considerably more complicated, expensive, and technologically sophisticated than they probably need to be. And you know what? That's precisely why we love the Italian manufacturer. Whether it's a Panigale with enough electronics to run a small space program or a naked bike making over 200 horsepower, Ducati rarely does anything halfway. Apparently, that philosophy also applies to motorcycles designed to spend most of their lives covered in mud.

Meet the 2027 Ducati Desmo250 EDX, a 250cc competition enduro bike that costs a rather spicy $10,495. Yes, that's five figures for a single-cylinder dirt bike, and no, Ducati hasn't accidentally added an extra digit to the price. But before you start questioning the financial judgment of anyone willing to buy one, consider what you're actually getting. Because underneath that familiar red bodywork is some seriously impressive engineering.

2027 Ducati Desmo250 EDX

The Desmo250 EDX is based on Ducati's Desmo250 MX motocross machine, but adapted for the demands of cross-country and enduro competition. Its 249.7cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine produces 44.5 horsepower at a screaming 12,500 rpm and 21 pound-feet of torque at 8,800 rpm. It also runs a rather aggressive 14.5:1 compression ratio, which should tell you pretty much everything you need to know about its intentions.

The really interesting bit, though, is the desmodromic valve system. It's the same basic engineering philosophy Ducati has used in its high-performance road and racing engines for decades. Instead of relying on conventional valve springs to close the valves, the system uses mechanical actuation for both opening and closing. It's an elaborate solution designed to maintain precise valve control at high engine speeds, and Ducati has apparently decided that even its smallest competition bikes deserve the treatment.

And then there's the electronics package. We're talking selectable riding modes, traction control, adjustable engine braking, launch control, and even an up-only quickshifter for the five-speed transmission. There's also a fall-detection system. Ducati claims its closed-loop traction control is a first for off-road applications, allowing the electronics to actively manage wheelspin. It's an impressive amount of computing power for something that's inevitably going to get thrown into a bush.

2027 Ducati Desmo250 EDX

Thankfully, Ducati hasn't forgotten that fancy electronics mean absolutely nothing if the motorcycle can't handle rough terrain. The EDX gets an aluminum frame, fully adjustable 49 mm Showa forks, and a matching adjustable rear shock. Suspension travel measures 12.2 inches up front and 11.9 inches at the rear, while 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wheels wear Pirelli Scorpion XC Mid-Soft tires. Brembo calipers handle stopping duties, because of course they do.

At 232 pounds with fluids but without fuel, the Desmo250 EDX is properly lightweight, too. It also gets practical enduro-specific equipment, including handguards, a skid plate, and a side stand. The seat sits 38.2 inches off the ground, so shorter riders might want to start practicing their one-foot balancing act. And just to be clear, this is a competition-focused off-road machine, not something you can casually register and ride to Starbucks.

2027 Ducati Desmo250 EDX

Here's where things get particularly Ducati. Oil changes are scheduled every 15 operating hours, valve clearance checks every 45 hours, and piston replacements every 45 to 60 hours. That's perfectly understandable for a highly stressed competition engine, but it also means ownership requires considerably more commitment than simply remembering to lubricate your chain every now and then.

Still, the Desmo250 EDX isn't trying to be an affordable weekend trail bike. It's a purpose-built racing machine aimed at riders who want serious performance and are prepared to pay for it. And with Ducati now expanding its off-road lineup into motocross, enduro, and supermoto, it's becoming increasingly obvious that the company wants a piece of the action traditionally dominated by established dirt-bike manufacturers.

Whether the Desmo250 EDX can justify its premium against those rivals remains to be seen. But one thing's certain: Ducati has managed to make a 250cc dirt bike every bit as unapologetically Ducati as its superbikes. And somehow, that makes perfect sense.

Source: Ducati