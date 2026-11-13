Jeep Wrangler Commando 392

This final Jeep Wrangler Commando 392 pairs 705 horsepower with a no-reserve auction that sends every dollar raised to the USO.

Jeep built 250 examples of the Wrangler Commando 392, with 249 of them designated exclusively for eligible US military service members and veterans. The last one is now up for auction, and anyone can bid on it.

Bidding opened on November 11, 2026, and runs through November 22. The 705-horsepower Jeep goes to the highest bidder on Bring a Trailer, and every dollar raised goes to the United Service Organizations.

Mopar Insiders reported that the sale carries no reserve, so the vehicle sells regardless of where bidding leaves off. The winning bid and Bring a Trailer's buyer fee both flow to the USO, an organization that has supported service members and their families for decades.

The Only Public Example

Jeep Wrangler Commando 392

Jeep Wrangler Commando 392

More than 4,700 applications poured in for the 249 Commando 392s reserved for eligible service members and veterans. Jeep kept the numbers simple for the public-facing unit: build one more, paint it differently, and let the proceeds do the work the other 249 trucks could not.

Jeep CEO Branden Coté put the giveback directly. He said:

'This final vehicle is intended to honor the people who serve while raising money for an organization that has supported the military community for generations.'

The truck wears Army Green paint with Commando and USO graphics plus bronze-finished wheels, a look that sets it apart from the camouflage-inspired wrap on the 249 units reserved for service members and veterans. It is a one-off within a program that was already limited, positioned as a showcase build for the USO fundraiser.

Jeep has used charity partnerships and limited runs before, including builds shown off at Easter Jeep Safari. The Commando 392 auction follows that same playbook as a halo vehicle doing double duty as a fundraiser.

Hemi V8 With 705-HP

Jeep Wrangler Commando 39210

Every Commando 392 starts as a four-door Wrangler 392 with a 6.4-liter Hemi V8, an eight-speed automatic and Jeep's four-wheel-drive system, rated at 470 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque from the factory. The auction truck is not stock.

Fox Factory Vehicles fitted a 3.0-liter Whipple supercharger, pushing output to 705 horsepower, a jump of 235 horsepower over the standard 392. That is the same supplier behind the truck's suspension work.

The off-road hardware includes a 3.5-inch JKS suspension lift and Fox 3.0 internal bypass shocks, tuned for the extra weight and grip of 37-inch Nitto Ridge Grappler tires. Those tires mount on 17-inch beadlock-capable wheels built to handle lower pressures off-road without losing the bead.

Jeep has been busy pairing big V8 power with Wrangler hardware lately, including the Wrangler Scrambler SRT concept shown earlier this month at SEMA. The Commando 392 is a production-based truck that someone will own once the auction ends on November 22.

Source: Jeep