Lamborghini Revuelto - Foto - 2023

European filings for Atrevido and Delirio echo past Revuelto, Fenomeno, and Armero trademarks without confirming any specific Lamborghini production model.

Lamborghini has filed two new trademark names in Europe. Atrevido and Delirio, and neither one is tied to an announced car. The filings cover passenger vehicles and related merchandise, the kind of paperwork Lamborghini has used before to protect names years ahead of a reveal.

Whether either name reaches a production model is unclear right now. Based on Lamborghini's past filing patterns, there is a real chance at least one of them ends up on a dealer's showroom floor within a year or two.

What Lamborghini's Atrevido And Delirio Filings Cover

Lamborghini Revuelto produzione

Lamborghini filed both wordmarks with the European Union Intellectual Property Office under the category for passenger cars and motorized land vehicles. The filing itself names no vehicle and no program.

The paperwork also extends to electronics, scale models, clothing, and toys, the usual merchandise tail that follows a poster car into gift shops. That range doesn't confirm a production timeline. However, it does match how Lamborghini has protected past nameplates before committing to them publicly.

Atrevido means "daring" or "bold" in Spanish, and it was the name of a pale, spotted Osborne bull that fought at Madrid's Las Ventas in 1966. The name is not new to Lamborghini's orbit either: a former design director used it for a student concept back in 2014.

Delirio is Italian and Spanish for "delirium," a word that in everyday Italian can describe a crowd losing its composure. Delirio carries no documented bullfighting connection.

What Revuelto, Fenomeno, And Armero Reveal About Timing

Lamborghini Fenomeno Roadster

Lamborghini filed the Revuelto name in Italy and the EU on May 25, 2022, roughly ten months before the V12 hybrid flagship debuted. That gap is the closest thing to a precedent for how fast a trademark can turn into sheet metal on a stand.

The more instructive pair came in April 2025, when Lamborghini filed Fenomeno and Armero together. Fenomeno became a real car within months, a limited-run model of 30 units worldwide under the brand's Few-Off program.

Armero, filed on the same day, hasn't appeared on anything since. Two names registered together, one became a car and one did not. That's exactly the uncertainty surrounding Atrevido and Delirio today.

Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann has already cautioned against assuming every trademarked name locks onto a specific product in the short term. The Temerario Sterrato rumors show the same pattern, a name circulating well before anything is confirmed.

Atrevido and Delirio are registered only in the EU, with no matching US filing yet.

Source: EUIPO via Carmoses