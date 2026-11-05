The Mazdaspeed3 Isn't Coming Back. Mazda Says 'It's Rumors'

2011 Mazdaspeed3

Mazda Australia’s managing director says reports of a new performance hatchback are just rumors.

The Mazdaspeed3 lasted just two generations over six model years, but it left a lasting mark on enthusiasts. A direct competitor to the Ford Focus ST, Honda Civic Si, and Volkswagen Golf GTI, the Mazdaspeed3 was a proper hot hatch that is unlikely to return to Mazda’s lineup anytime soon, despite the speculation.

A report circulating alleges the Japanese automaker is preparing to launch a performance variant of the hatchback soon. It would supposedly have a turbocharged engine producing more than 295 horsepower, but that appears to be untrue.

In an interview with Australia's Drive, Vinesh Bhindi, Mazda Australia’s managing director, squashed any notion that Mazda is readying a hotter Mazda3. He bluntly told the publication:

'No, it's rumors.'

Does Mazda Need A Hot Hatch?

2027 Mazda3

The current-generation Mazda3 launched at the end of the 2010s and is starting to feel dated compared to its competitors, but consumers don’t seem to care. Sales for the compact car are exploding right now, up 145.5 percent in October. So far this year, Mazda has sold 36,020 3s, a 48.4 percent increase.

Under the hood is either a naturally aspirated 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine or a turbocharged variant, with the top engine making up to 250 horsepower and 320 pound-feet of torque. Mazda still offers buyers a choice between a six-speed manual and a traditional six-speed automatic.

All-wheel drive is also available.

What the current-generation Mazda3 lacks in horsepower, it makes up for in its ride and handling. Mazda knows well that you don’t need a lot of power to have fun behind the wheel of its cars.

Why We Can't Forget The Mazdaspeed3

2011 Mazdaspeed3 Turbocharged 2.3-Liter Four-Cylinder Engine

The Mazdaspeed3 hasn’t been around for as long as the VW Golf GT or Honda Civic Si. Even the Ford Focus ST has a longer legacy than Mazda’s hot hatch, predating the Japanese hatch by half a decade, but the Speed3 burned bright and fast.

The car was on sale for seven model years across two generations, from 2007 to 2013, launching with a 263-horsepower 2.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine and a six-speed manual.

It started at just under $23,000 nearly 20 years ago, which is about $38,300 today when adjusted for inflation.

A completely redesigned model with a more aggressive design launched in 2010 with the same powertrain. Mazda would kill the car with the arrival of the third-generation model in 2014, when the automaker adopted its Kodo design language and introduced its Skyactiv engines.

Mazda might not have a modern iteration of the Mazdaspeed3, but the current car with the turbocharged engine makes just 13 hp less. That’s not bad.

Source: Drive