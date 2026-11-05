CFMoto’s New V4 Superbike Wants Every Other Superbike's Lunch Money

Here’s Everything You Need To Know About CFMoto’s New V4 Superbike

Over 210 horsepower, moving winglets, and enough exotic hardware to make your wallet nervous. CFMoto’s gone completely nuts.

CFMoto has officially unveiled the production version of its V4SR-RR at EICMA 2026, and there’s quite a lot to unpack here. We’re talking about a full-blown, liter-class superbike with a screaming V4 engine, active aerodynamics, and a collection of expensive European components that wouldn’t look out of place on a MotoGP paddock shopping list.

This isn’t some futuristic concept that may or may not happen, either. It’s CFMoto’s first production-spec superbike, although a few important details are still missing.

The centerpiece is a 997cc, 90-degree V4 developed entirely in-house. CFMoto claims more than 210 horsepower and a 15,000 rpm rev ceiling, putting it squarely in the same conversation as the Ducati Panigale V4 and BMW M 1000 RR. There’s also a counter-rotating crankshaft designed to reduce gyroscopic forces and make the bike easier to flick from side to side. Basically, CFMoto has decided that building a normal four-cylinder engine would’ve been far too sensible.

The internals are equally ridiculous, with titanium connecting rods supplied by Austrian specialist Pankl. CFMoto also claims a dry weight of approximately 397 pounds, although we’ll have to wait for a proper wet weight before drawing conclusions. As for outright speed, a pre-production prototype clocked 196.2 miles per hour during a verified run in China back in June.

That’s properly fast, although it doesn’t necessarily tell us how the finished road bike will perform.

Here’s Everything You Need To Know About CFMoto’s New V4 Superbike 4

Perhaps the wildest feature is the active aero system. Unlike conventional fixed winglets, the V4SR-RR’s wings can move independently, adjusting their angles to influence downforce and handling. CFMoto claims the system produces 20 percent more front-wheel downforce than fixed winglets immediately before braking from 99 miles per hour. The wings can even operate asymmetrically to help the bike change direction. Because apparently regular winglets weren’t complicated enough.

Elsewhere, there’s fully adjustable Öhlins suspension, Brembo Hypure brakes, Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP V4 tires, and a full-titanium Akrapovič exhaust. The chassis uses the engine as a stressed member, with a compact front-frame arrangement and adjustable geometry. CFMoto has also displayed a more track-focused Carbon Black version, complete with additional performance-oriented goodies for people who think the standard motorcycle is somehow insufficiently ridiculous.

Here’s Everything You Need To Know About CFMoto’s New V4 Superbike

That’s where things get a little murky. CFMoto hasn’t announced official pricing, a confirmed launch date, or US availability. Some specifications also remain subject to final confirmation. And while the brand has built its reputation around delivering impressive performance for relatively little money, all this premium hardware suggests the V4SR-RR won’t exactly be bargain-basement material.

Still, the ingredients are certainly interesting. Now we just need to know what it costs, when it arrives, and whether it can deliver on those outrageous specifications outside a controlled testing environment. Preferably before we’ve all grown old waiting for it.

Source: CFMoto