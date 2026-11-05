That Drug-Smuggling Olympic Snowboarder's Massive Motorcycle Collection Can Now Be Yours

Ryan Wedding MV Agusta

Ryan Wedding, the drug-smuggling, motorcycling-collecting, former Olympic snowboarder, is seeing his entire collection go up for auction.

A few months ago, we brought you the story of former Canadian Olympic athlete-turned alleged (he hasn't gone to trial yet) drug-smuggling kingpin Ryan Wedding's arrest. He had been on multiple countries' most wanted lists, including on the FBI's top ten, and on the run for years.

Yet, during that time on the run, Wedding had amassed a $40 million collection of rare motorcycles that had been stashed away in Mexico. Well, he was arrested in the country, and along with the rest of his assets, those motorcycles were seized while Wedding was extradited back to the United States.

Those motorcycles, some 61 rare and wanted bikes, are now heading to auction in Mexico. So if you want not only a couple pieces of motorcycling history, along with a number of desperately wanted rare race bikes, you'd better high-tail it down to Mexico City with your Amex card.

These are going to go fast.

First things first, according to the FBI, "Former Ten Most Wanted Fugitive #535: Ryan James Wedding was wanted for allegedly running and participating in a transnational drug trafficking operation that routinely shipped hundreds of kilograms of cocaine from Colombia, through Mexico and Southern California, to Canada, and other locations in the United States. He was arrested without incident by Mexican Authorities and returned to Los Angeles, California."

He's currently detained and awaiting his day in court. However, after the Mexican authorities seized Wedding's assets, which included the aforementioned motorcycle collection, like other seized assets in these types of cases, there begins a ticking clock to auction them off—similar to what happened in the Stanley Pophal case and his massive collection of snowmobiles we brought you a few weeks back.

Wedding's collection of motorcycles will now be auctioned off in Mexico City by the country's INDEP (Institute for Returning the Stolen to the People), which just released the lot assignments and published what's going up for auction. The auction will take place November 11th and 12th at the Ambrosía salon in Mexico City. There, all 62 motorcycles will be auctioned off to the highest bidder, and some of these lots could get expensive real quick based on what they are.

Or someone could get them for a song.

According to the INDEP's site, "Motorcycles are classic, competitive models, ranging from the 60s to 2020 (Ducati, Honda, Kawasaki, MV Agusta, Suzuki, Yamaha, etc.) with a starting price of $21,500.00 to $2,547,200.00."

I've now looked through the auction, which you can do here by searching "motocicleta," and woof, I need more money and to have my buddy Jerry head down to Mexico City with me. I know everyone says crime doesn't pay and all that jazz, and Wedding's now in jail, but this list of bikes is just staggering in its breadth and brilliance, as these aren't just some ordinary motorcycles. You've got race history, rare limited editions, and the dopest Ducatis around.

Anyone want to make a trip to Mexico next week?