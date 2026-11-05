Want A Ferrari Luce? You'll Have To Wait Until 2028

Ferrari Luce

Ferrari's first EV is already sold out through 2027, despite not reaching customers yet.

Judging by the Internet’s reaction when the Luce was unveiled, you’d think Ferrari would struggle to sell its first EV. However, out in the real world, nothing could be further from the truth. Maranello is facing the opposite problem: keeping up with demand. Even though deliveries haven't started yet, the car is already sold out through 2027.

During Ferrari's third-quarter earnings call this week, CEO Benedetto Vigna said the Luce is progressing on schedule. The first few cars will hit the road before the end of this year, but the customer rollout will gather pace in 2027. However, all the cars Ferrari plans to build next year already have buyers.

"All the Luce that we plan to sell next year basically are all allocated. If someone comes, he has to wait one year to get the cars," Vigna told analysts, making it clear that demand currently exceeds the company's planned supply. Ferrari hasn't disclosed how many Luce units it intends to move in 2027, and the CEO declined to provide a specific sales target.

2027 Ferrari Luce

Ferrari Is Making The Luce EV At A New Factory

Production capacity is another factor to consider. Unlike Ferrari's other models, the Luce is being assembled at a newly built facility dedicated to producing electric motors, battery packs, and other key components alongside the car itself. Getting an entirely new facility up to speed takes time, so Ferrari will gradually ramp up production rather than immediately building the Luce at full capacity. That could partially explain why the 2027 allocation is already exhausted.

Ferrari isn't relying solely on the attention generated by the Luce's debut. The company has already organized more than 50 private, local, and premiere presentations across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific, alongside five public events. According to Vigna, these opportunities to see the car in person have helped potential customers better understand what makes it different.

The next important milestone will come in the first quarter of 2027, when Ferrari plans to organize international media test drives, followed by driving experiences for prospective clients. Vigna believes getting behind the wheel could further improve perceptions of the electric model, particularly in markets where dealers still have room to generate interest.

2027 Ferrari Luce

2027 Ferrari Luce

The Ferrari Luce Is Attracting Both Loyalists And Newcomers

Ferrari says the Luce has attracted a healthy mix of customers and regions, with no particularly dominant demographic or geographic pattern. The company also declined to disclose how many buyers are existing Ferrari owners versus newcomers to the brand. As for the price, we recently learned that it starts at $560,800 in the United States, making it $122,190 more expensive than the V12-powered Purosangue SUV.

The Luce isn’t the only Ferrari in high demand, as the entire production run planned for 2027 is already booked, with some customers having to wait until 2028 for delivery.

Two New Cars Coming Up Soon

Ferrari Luce configurator82

Meanwhile, the company intends to roll out two new models before the end of this year, with one likely being a 296 Challenge Stradale or something along those lines.

All told, it’s safe to say that business is booming at the Prancing Horse. As controversial as the Luce may be, its early success shows that Ferrari knows its audience better than anyone else. At the end of the day, what matters from a business perspective is whether people are willing to buy the car, not whether everyone on the Internet likes how it looks or feels.

The online backlash might generate plenty of headlines, but it ultimately amounts to little more than noise if customers keep placing orders. Ferrari has clearly found enough buyers willing to embrace its electric future, and that's what counts when the balance sheet comes into play. Of course, had the Luce looked more like a traditional Ferrari instead of going for such an outlandish design, it might have attracted even more buyers, but we'll never know.