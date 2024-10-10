Open in App
    Injury: Christian Craig, Knee Surgery

    By Zach Newberry,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3duRig_0w1jjdCW00

    Just one week after signing a two-year deal with Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing , Christian Craig updated his Instagram account today to say he had surgery on his left knee last week.

    During the final and last race in Las Vegas for the SuperMotocross World Championship, he slid and dabbed his leg on the ground when he reentered the track, causing a partially torn ACL. His meniscus also needed to be redone. He states that with "hard PT," he should be back on the bike soon.

    Not the news I want to share but also not the end of the world. In the very last race of the year, I went off the track after the sand section and when I was reentering the track, I slid and dabbed my leg. Didn’t even fall 😑. Unfortunately, surgery was the best option to get it fixed up the right way. Thank you to @airbowmd for getting me in so quick last week! With some hard PT, I shouldn’t be off the bike too long and back to racing with @starracingyamaha crew 💙 - @christiancraig Instagram

