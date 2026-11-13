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The Florida Teacher Who Turned “MAGA Meg’s” District Blue
By Laura C. MorelBio,4 days ago
Get your news from a source that’s not owned and controlled by oligarchs. Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily. One of the many Democrats who flipped state House seats during the historic midterms was a public school teacher in Florida’s Palm Beach County. Elizabeth Holmes hadn’t even considered politics before 2026, and within months, she unseated Meg Weinberger, a Donald Trump–endorsed Republican known as “MAGA Meg” who had won the seat in 2024. Earlier this year, Weinberger sponsored legislation to rename the Palm Beach airport after the president, a project that cost $5.5 million. Holmes’ win there highlights how the MAGA movement is losing some of its power—even in the county Trump calls home.
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