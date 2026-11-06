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The DOJ Official Who Spent 19 Months Terrorizing Colleges Is Resigning
By Sonel CutlerBio,7 days ago
Get your news from a source that’s not owned and controlled by oligarchs. Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily. Misery loves company, and for the past 19 months, American colleges have had plenty of both, largely thanks to Harmeet K. Dhillon, the Justice Department’s assistant attorney general for civil rights, who has spent her entire tenure treating campuses like crime scenes.