🏗️ Mossville, IL Engineering Roles with Multiple $80K+ Openings

Mossville’s engineering scene is busy right now, especially around electrification and advanced simulation. If you’re into power systems, controls, or design, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Diversified Services Network, Inc. (DSN)

Diversified Services Network, Inc. (DSN) Location: Mossville, IL (onsite)

(onsite) Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000–$95,000 per year

Support an Electrification Verification/HIL team inside a Fortune 100 environment, building and running hardware-in-the-loop (HIL) benches for heavy equipment and power applications. Great fit if you like MATLAB/Simulink, Python/C, and hands-on test benches, and want strong benefits (401k, PTO, health, dental, vision, and more).

Employer: Caterpillar Inc.

Location: Mossville, IL (onsite, 5 days/week)

(onsite, 5 days/week) Type: Full-time

Salary: $97,530 – $146,290 pay range

Work in the Large Power Systems Division on catalyst and aftertreatment performance—modeling, simulation, and data analysis to size and optimize systems for diesel/natural gas engines. This role offers relocation, visa sponsorship (for eligible applicants), strong benefits, and bonus potential, ideal for someone with a Master’s in Mech/Chem Engineering and solid catalyst modeling experience.

Employer: L&T Technology Services

Location: Mossville, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead high-power EV charging and power electronics design, from concept and simulation through prototype, validation, and launch. You’ll own NPI/NTI projects for chargers, converters, inverters, and motor drives, and coordinate across hardware, software, validation, and suppliers—great for engineers with 8–10+ years’ experience and recent hands-on work in power electronics and EV charging.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer has more engineering roles posted that might be a better match.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.