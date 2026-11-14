Moss Point has a nice mix of part-time customer service roles right now, from gas stations to pizza shops to auto parts. Good options if you want flexible hours or a second job.

Employer: Pilot Company

Pilot Company Location: Moss Point, MS

Type: Part-time

Pay: $11.12 – $14.05 per hour

Work at a busy travel center helping guests at the register, keeping things stocked, and making sure the store stays clean. Perks include weekly pay, fuel discount, free daily meals, PTO, and low-cost health plans for full-time team members.

Employer: Domino's (DCP Pizza, LLC)

Location: Moss Point, MS

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Mix of phone and in-store customer service plus pizza making in a fast-paced, team-focused shop. Good fit if you want flexible scheduling and a place to build skills and move up.

Employer: Advance Auto Parts

Location: Moss Point, MS

Type: Part-time or full-time

Pay: Not listed

Help DIY customers find the right auto parts, handle sales, and keep the store stocked and organized. Great if you like hands-on work, talking with customers, and learning about cars.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.