The final Cardboard Loom Weaving Part 3: The End class will be held on Saturday, November 14, from 2:30 PM to 3:30 PM at the Ina Thompson Moss Point Library, 4119 Bellview Ave., Moss Point. This free class is for adults 18 and older who attended Parts 1 and 2 and will focus on finishing your weave and taking it off the loom as a completed piece of art. For questions before the final class, call 228-475-7462.

This content is adapted from materials provided by The City of Moss Point