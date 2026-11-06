Moss Point hosts 27th Annual Veterans Day Program

The 27th Annual Veterans Day Program will be held on Wednesday, November 11 at 11:00 AM at Pelican Landing Conference Center, 6217 Mississippi Highway 613; the free event is presented by the Moss Point Main Street Association. The program includes a Military Anthem Salute where veterans and those standing in for them rise for their branch song, a Presentation of Colors, Wreath of the Fallen Soldier, a tribute to veterans who have passed since last fall, a moment of silence, and Taps. Major James Bordelon, U.S. Army, Retired, will give the keynote address, drawing on his service in Afghanistan, The Old Guard, and Special Forces.

This content is adapted from materials provided by The City of Moss Point