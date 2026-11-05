🚔 Moss Point public safety jobs with multiple openings

Moss Point has a few solid public safety roles open right now, from airport fire to power plant security. If you’ve got experience in firefighting or security, these are worth a look.

Employer: Pro-Tec Fire Services, Inc.

Pro-Tec Fire Services, Inc. Location: Trent Lott Airport Fire Department, Moss Point, MS

Type: Full-time

Estimated pay: $50,219/year (hourly, based on 24/48 shift schedule)

Lead a crew at the airport fire department, handling firefighting, emergency medical first aid, lifesaving, and security operations. Requires Firefighter I certification, 3+ years firefighting (ARFF preferred), Medical First Responder, CPR/AED, and the ability to pass TSA and fingerprint background checks. Comes with a strong benefits package (health, vision, dental, 401(k) with match, PTO, and more).

Employer: Mississippi Power (Southern Company)

(Southern Company) Location: Plant Daniel, Moss Point, MS (plus Chevron Cogen in Pascagoula)

(plus Chevron Cogen in Pascagoula) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (Mississippi Power notes competitive base pay plus potential incentives)

Oversee contract guard operations and physical security for major power generation sites, including patrols, access control, CCTV, and NERC CIP compliance. Needs 3+ years in security or law enforcement/military, a high school diploma (degree in criminal justice or security preferred), and the ability to support storm response outside normal hours. You’ll act as the site’s security subject-matter expert and main contact with law enforcement and emergency responders.

If one of these fits your background, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.