Moses Lake’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with solid options in clinics, surgery centers, and patient care. If you’re in dental, billing, or CNA work, there’s something here worth a look.

Employer: Moses Lake Orthodontics

Moses Lake Orthodontics Location: Moses Lake, WA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00 – $25.00 per hour

Benefits: 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, PTO, paid sick time, retirement plan, employee discount, free parking, on-the-job training

Work chairside with the orthodontist, take X-rays, help with treatment planning (including CAD), and pitch in at the front desk when needed. Great fit if you have orthodontic or dental assisting experience and want strong benefits plus room to grow.

Employer: Central Washington Oral and Facial Surgery

Location: Moses Lake, WA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $26.05 – $27.61 per hour

Schedule: Mon–Thu 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM , Fri 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM (about 32–40 hours/week )

Mon–Thu , Fri (about ) Benefits: 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, PTO, employee discount

401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, PTO, employee discount Requirements: At least 1 year medical/dental billing and coding experience

Handle billing and coding for medical and dental procedures, verify insurance, post payments, and keep AR healthy. Good role if you like detailed office work, steady weekday hours, and working closely with both patients and insurers.

Employer: Northern Base

Location: Moses Lake, WA (98837)

Type: Contract (14 weeks), full-time rotation

Shift: 2 PM – 10 PM , 4 days on / 2 days off

, 4 days on / 2 days off Pay: Local up to $23/hr (W2) or $26/hr (1099); Traveler up to $32/hr (W2) or $35/hr (1099)

Expected hours: 40 hours/week

Requirements: Active WA CNA license , BLS/CPR , COVID documentation, valid driver’s license, updated resume

Active , , COVID documentation, valid driver’s license, updated resume Note: Must be able to work Thanksgiving and Christmas weeks (no RTO then)

Evening CNA contract with strong hourly pay and a clear rotation schedule. Ideal if you want a set 14-week assignment and don’t mind working major holiday weeks.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer lists related roles or future openings. Don’t wait too long; good healthcare jobs in Moses Lake tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.