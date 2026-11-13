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🏥 Moses Lake Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings
Moses Lake’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with solid options in clinics, surgery centers, and patient care. If you’re in dental, billing, or CNA work, there’s something here worth a look.
Orthodontic Dental Assistant
- Employer: Moses Lake Orthodontics
- Location: Moses Lake, WA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $20.00 – $25.00 per hour
- Benefits: 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, PTO, paid sick time, retirement plan, employee discount, free parking, on-the-job training
Work chairside with the orthodontist, take X-rays, help with treatment planning (including CAD), and pitch in at the front desk when needed. Great fit if you have orthodontic or dental assisting experience and want strong benefits plus room to grow.
Billing/Coding Specialist
- Employer: Central Washington Oral and Facial Surgery
- Location: Moses Lake, WA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $26.05 – $27.61 per hour
- Schedule: Mon–Thu 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Fri 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM (about 32–40 hours/week)
- Benefits: 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, PTO, employee discount
- Requirements: At least 1 year medical/dental billing and coding experience
Handle billing and coding for medical and dental procedures, verify insurance, post payments, and keep AR healthy. Good role if you like detailed office work, steady weekday hours, and working closely with both patients and insurers.
CNA (Evening Shift, Contract)
- Employer: Northern Base
- Location: Moses Lake, WA (98837)
- Type: Contract (14 weeks), full-time rotation
- Shift: 2 PM – 10 PM, 4 days on / 2 days off
- Pay: Local up to $23/hr (W2) or $26/hr (1099); Traveler up to $32/hr (W2) or $35/hr (1099)
- Expected hours: 40 hours/week
- Requirements: Active WA CNA license, BLS/CPR, COVID documentation, valid driver’s license, updated resume
- Note: Must be able to work Thanksgiving and Christmas weeks (no RTO then)
Evening CNA contract with strong hourly pay and a clear rotation schedule. Ideal if you want a set 14-week assignment and don’t mind working major holiday weeks.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer lists related roles or future openings. Don’t wait too long; good healthcare jobs in Moses Lake tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.