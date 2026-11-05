🏭 Multiple Moses Lake Manufacturing Jobs Paying $24–26/hr

Moses Lake’s food production scene is busy, and Simplot’s GF Plant is hiring across several roles. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Simplot Company

Simplot Company Location: Moses Lake, WA (GF Plant)

(GF Plant) Salary: $24.03/hr

Type: Full-time You’ll help keep the packaging lines running by operating, cleaning, troubleshooting, and repairing equipment from the distribution system to LGVs. This role is great if you like variety in your day and don’t mind working with both mechanical and some electrical systems.

Employer: Simplot Company

Simplot Company Location: Moses Lake, WA (GF Plant)

(GF Plant) Salary: $26.32/hr

Type: Full-time Run and adjust machines that fill, wrap, seal, and label bags of finished product while keeping waste low and quality high. This fits someone with 3+ years of related experience who wants a higher hourly rate plus solid benefits.

Employer: Simplot Company

Simplot Company Location: Moses Lake, WA (GF Plant)

(GF Plant) Salary: $25.11/hr

Type: Full-time Operate forklifts to move, stack, and count product, including loading/unloading trucks and high stacking totes. Good match if you have 1+ year of forklift or warehouse experience and want steady work with benefits.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.