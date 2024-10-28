Holding the ‘Keys’ to your fitness

4 Keys CrossFit Gym is owned by friends Rebecca Potter, Shelley Jones, Laura Blake and Sam Gallmeyer. The gym will hold its grand opening Saturday, Nov. 2. Rebecca Potter

WINDHAM — 4 Keys CrossFit in Windham will be holding its grand opening celebration next month.

The gym, located at 661 Windham Road Unit A in Windham, opened its doors with a soft opening June 1.