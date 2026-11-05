🏥 Moscow Mills Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings

Moscow Mills has a few solid healthcare roles open right now, especially if you like one-on-one care and flexible schedules.

Employer: St. Louis Arc (via Griswold Care Pairing registry)

St. Louis Arc (via Griswold Care Pairing registry) Location: Moscow Mills, MO (serving St. Charles, St. Louis, Warren & Lincoln Counties)

(serving St. Charles, St. Louis, Warren & Lincoln Counties) Type: Full-time / Independent Contractor

Salary: Not listed (you negotiate your pay)

Work as an independent CNA and set your own schedule, choose your clients, and work close to home. Ideal if you have 5+ years of senior or disability care, can handle gait-belt and sit-to-stand transfers, and are comfortable working in homes with dogs.

Employer: Home Life Health Care

Location: Moscow Mills, MO

Type: Part-time, In-home

Salary: $16.00 – $21.00 per hour

In-home role helping with bathing, dressing, mobility, meals, and light cleaning while supporting independence and dignity. Great fit if you have 1+ year of disability or senior care experience, can safely use lifts like Hoyer, and hold First Aid/CPR.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details change and new shifts often open up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.