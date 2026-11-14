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Moscow
Teen DIY Squishy craft event at library
2 days ago
Teens can make their own foam squishies at the Moscow Public Library on Friday, November 20, from 2:30–4:00 PM. Each person will get a cube of memory foam to cut and paint, and all supplies are provided.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Latah County Library District
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