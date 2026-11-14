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💻 Moscow, Idaho IT Jobs: Multiple Roles from Data to AI
Moscow’s tech scene is small but mighty right now, with a mix of university and private‑sector roles. If you’re into data, integrations, or AI, there are a few solid options worth a look.
Director – Product Integrations (On‑Site)
- Employer: Rolejob (hiring for Lightcast)
- Location: Moscow, ID – on‑site, 5 days/week
- Type: Full-time
- Visa sponsorship: Not available (must already be authorized to work in the U.S.)
Lead the strategy for product integrations across HCM, ATS, and LMS systems at Lightcast. This role owns the integration roadmap end to end and works closely with product, engineering, partnerships, and customer teams.
Data Engineer, OIT
- Employer: University of Idaho
- Location: Moscow, ID – flexible (on-campus, hybrid, or U.S. remote)
- Type: Full-time, full fiscal year
- Salary: $85,000+ DOE
- Visa sponsorship: Not available
- Priority date: Applications before 11/30/2026 get first look; open until filled
Help build and run the university’s enterprise data platform using Databricks, Delta Lake, and cloud tools. Good fit if you have Python/SQL skills and want to design data pipelines that support analytics and decision-making across campus.
Associate NLP / Machine Learning Scientist
- Employer: RedBalloon (posting on behalf of Lightcast)
- Location: Moscow, ID
- Type: Full-time
Join Lightcast’s AI/ML Lab to build NLP and ML models on large labor market datasets. You’ll work with transformers (BERT, DeBERTa, Sentence Transformers), LLMs, and multilingual data to turn messy text like job posts into structured insights.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on tech stack, team, and growth paths.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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