Moscow’s tech scene is small but mighty right now, with a mix of university and private‑sector roles. If you’re into data, integrations, or AI, there are a few solid options worth a look.

Employer: Rolejob (hiring for Lightcast )

Rolejob (hiring for ) Location: Moscow, ID – on‑site, 5 days/week

Type: Full-time

Visa sponsorship: Not available (must already be authorized to work in the U.S.)

Lead the strategy for product integrations across HCM, ATS, and LMS systems at Lightcast. This role owns the integration roadmap end to end and works closely with product, engineering, partnerships, and customer teams.

Employer: University of Idaho

Location: Moscow, ID – flexible (on-campus, hybrid, or U.S. remote)

Type: Full-time, full fiscal year

Salary: $85,000+ DOE

Visa sponsorship: Not available

Priority date: Applications before 11/30/2026 get first look; open until filled

Help build and run the university’s enterprise data platform using Databricks, Delta Lake, and cloud tools. Good fit if you have Python/SQL skills and want to design data pipelines that support analytics and decision-making across campus.

Employer: RedBalloon (posting on behalf of Lightcast )

RedBalloon (posting on behalf of ) Location: Moscow, ID

Type: Full-time

Join Lightcast’s AI/ML Lab to build NLP and ML models on large labor market datasets. You’ll work with transformers (BERT, DeBERTa, Sentence Transformers), LLMs, and multilingual data to turn messy text like job posts into structured insights.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on tech stack, team, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.