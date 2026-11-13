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🏥 Moscow, Idaho Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings
Moscow’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from clinics to in‑home care. Here are a few solid roles if you like helping people and want steady work.
Dental Assistant
- Employer: Gem State Dental
- Location: Moscow, ID (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $16.00 – $20.00 per hour
- Benefits: Dental insurance, health insurance, paid time off
No dental experience needed — they’ll train you. You’ll help with x-rays, charting, sterilizing tools, and scheduling, all in a team that focuses on patient care.
Caregiver / Home Health Aide
- Employer: All Ways Caring HomeCare
- Location: Moscow, ID (in-home care, local travel)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Up to $15.25 per hour (with daily pay options)
- Benefits: Benefits package, supplemental plans, EAP, 401(k), bonus opportunities, tuition help
Support clients in their homes with meals, light housekeeping, rides, and personal care. No experience needed, just a valid driver’s license, clean background, and a caring attitude.
Licensed Massage Therapist (1099 Contractor)
- Employer: Roots: Massage & Bodywork
- Locations: Moscow, Troy, and Lewiston, ID
- Type: Contract (1099), flexible hours
- Pay: $50.00 – $57.00 per hour
- Benefits: Flexible schedule, free massages
Work as a contractor in a busy, therapist-owned practice with a strong client base. You’ll set a flexible schedule, provide therapeutic massage, and must hold (or be willing to get) an Idaho massage license and liability insurance.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway — local healthcare employers often grow roles around good people.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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