Moscow’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from clinics to in‑home care. Here are a few solid roles if you like helping people and want steady work.

Employer: Gem State Dental

Gem State Dental Location: Moscow, ID (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00 – $20.00 per hour

Benefits: Dental insurance, health insurance, paid time off

No dental experience needed — they’ll train you. You’ll help with x-rays, charting, sterilizing tools, and scheduling, all in a team that focuses on patient care.

Employer: All Ways Caring HomeCare

All Ways Caring HomeCare Location: Moscow, ID (in-home care, local travel)

(in-home care, local travel) Type: Full-time

Pay: Up to $15.25 per hour (with daily pay options)

(with daily pay options) Benefits: Benefits package, supplemental plans, EAP, 401(k), bonus opportunities, tuition help

Support clients in their homes with meals, light housekeeping, rides, and personal care. No experience needed, just a valid driver’s license, clean background, and a caring attitude.

Employer: Roots: Massage & Bodywork

Roots: Massage & Bodywork Locations: Moscow, Troy, and Lewiston, ID

Type: Contract (1099) , flexible hours

, flexible hours Pay: $50.00 – $57.00 per hour

Benefits: Flexible schedule, free massages

Work as a contractor in a busy, therapist-owned practice with a strong client base. You’ll set a flexible schedule, provide therapeutic massage, and must hold (or be willing to get) an Idaho massage license and liability insurance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway — local healthcare employers often grow roles around good people.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.