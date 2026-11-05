🍽️ Moscow, Idaho Food & Hospitality Jobs With Multiple Openings

Moscow’s food scene is busy with campus life, hotel events, and steady grocery traffic, so there are solid options here whether you’re just starting out or ready to lead a kitchen.

Below are several current Food Service & Hospitality openings in Moscow, ID you can scan fast.

Employer: Safeway (Albertsons Companies)

Safeway (Albertsons Companies) Location: Moscow, ID

Type: Part-time

Pay: Competitive wages (paid weekly; exact rate not listed)

Work in a busy deli, slicing meats and cheeses, making hot and cold grab‑and‑go items, and helping customers at the counter and by phone. Good fit if you like staying active, can lift up to 35 lbs, and are okay with early mornings, evenings, weekends, and holidays. Prior food or customer service experience is preferred, and you’ll get flexible schedules, associate discounts, and potential health benefits if eligible.

Employer: Chartwells Higher Education Dining Services (Compass Group)

(Compass Group) Location: University of Idaho, 709 Deakin Ave, Moscow, ID 83844

Type: Full-time (35–40 hrs/week, weekdays & weekends)

Pay: $20.00–$22.00 per hour

Campus cook role in a high‑volume university setting, preparing food to standardized recipes, keeping things clean, and following HACCP and safety rules. They want 1–2 years of cook experience in a similar environment, and offer training, retirement plan, health insurance (medical, dental, vision for full‑time), wellness programs, discounts, and other voluntary benefits. You can apply online or by texting JOB to 75000 and searching requisition 1587594.

Employer: The Coeur d'Alene Golf and Spa Resort / Hagadone Hospitality

Location: Best Western University Inn & Conference Center, Moscow, ID

Type: Full-time

Salary: $85,000–$100,000 + relocation assistance negotiable

Senior leadership role running all culinary operations for Seasons Restaurant, The Broiler, and the conference/banquet center. You’ll handle menu development, food and labor costs, purchasing, and lead a full culinary team. They’re looking for an experienced Executive Chef or Executive Sous Chef from hotels, resorts, clubs, or similar multi‑outlet operations, with strong banquet and catering background and solid financial skills.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, keep the links handy and check back—employers often post related roles in the same place.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.