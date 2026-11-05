🛒 Multiple Customer Service Jobs in Moscow, Idaho ($19+/hr)

Moscow’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options if you like helping people and staying on your feet. Here are a couple of strong customer-facing roles hiring in town.

Employer: WinCo Foods

WinCo Foods Location: Moscow, ID

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.80 – $23.63/hour

You’ll be the go-to person on the floor, helping run the grocery or freight area, backing up cashiers, and keeping lines moving. Good fit if you’ve done retail before, like leading a small team, and don’t mind a fast pace and lots of walking and lifting.

Alternate listing: Same Lead Clerk role on Indeed

Employer: FedEx Office

Location: Moscow, ID

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (see posting for details)

Front-of-store role where you help customers with printing, signs, graphics, and shipping. You’ll learn to run different machines, pack and ship boxes, handle POS transactions, and juggle multiple projects in a busy shop.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full details, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.