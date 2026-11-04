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Moscow
📅 Free 2026 Orchid Awards night at Moscow’s 1912 Center
2 days ago
📅 Free 2026 Orchid Awards at the 1912 Center
The Moscow Historic Preservation Commission is hosting its annual Orchid Awards, honoring standout historic preservation and stewardship projects in our community.
The event is free and open to everyone.
When: Thursday, November 12, 2026 at 7:00 p.m.
Where: Lecompte Auditorium, 2nd floor of the 1912 Center, 412 East Third Street, Moscow
The evening will feature:
- A keynote talk by Christina Olson
- A slide show of award-winning projects
- Group discussion with award recipients
- Light refreshments afterward
If you’d like more details, contact Mike Ray at mray@ci.moscow.id.us or call 208-883-7008.
More Info: 2026 Orchid Awards Event • Moscow, ID
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