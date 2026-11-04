📅 Free 2026 Orchid Awards night at Moscow’s 1912 Center

📅 Free 2026 Orchid Awards at the 1912 Center

The Moscow Historic Preservation Commission is hosting its annual Orchid Awards, honoring standout historic preservation and stewardship projects in our community.

The event is free and open to everyone.

When: Thursday, November 12, 2026 at 7:00 p.m.

Where: Lecompte Auditorium, 2nd floor of the 1912 Center, 412 East Third Street, Moscow

The evening will feature:

A keynote talk by Christina Olson

A slide show of award-winning projects

Group discussion with award recipients

Light refreshments afterward

If you’d like more details, contact Mike Ray at mray@ci.moscow.id.us or call 208-883-7008.